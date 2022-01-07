ignou: IGNOU TEE December 2021: IGNOU TEE December exams postponed due to Omicron, find out when is the new schedule? – ignou tee December 2021 postponed due to omicron, see important note here

Highlights Now IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam will not be held from 20th January 2022.

The exam was postponed due to Omicron.

The deadline for submission of assignments has been extended.

IGNOU TE December 2021 postponed: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions are being shut down immediately due to increasing cases of corona virus (COVID 19) across the country. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to postpone the December 2021 exams. The exams were scheduled to start on January 20, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can view the new instructions on IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.



IGNOU has informed in its official notification that the IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam has been postponed due to increasing number of cases of new type of coronavirus omicron in different parts of the country and one week curfew. The exam has been postponed till further notice.

Find out when the new schedule will be released

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) informed in the notice that the new schedule of December 2021 Term and Examination will be published on the University’s website 15 days before the examination. Also, the university advises students to keep an eye on IGNOU’s website for information and updates related to the exam.

Also read: GATE 2022 Admission Card: IIT Kharagpur has given this update on GATE Admission Card, find out the details

This was the IGNOU TEE December 2021 schedule

We tell you that the December Term End Exam 2021 was scheduled to start on January 20 and end on February 22, 2022. The university had said that it would try to organize the students at the selected examination center.

Also read: Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Deadline for Delhi Nursery Admission extended due to Kovid-19

Assignment submission deadline extended

Meanwhile, the university has extended the date of assignment submission till January 15, 2022. Previously, the assignment submission date was 15 December 2021, which has been extended to 15 January this year.