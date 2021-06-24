IGNOU launches master’s course in astrology

Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the launch of Master Program in Astrology by releasing an official notification. Its aim is to provide practical knowledge in astrology to the students.

New Delhi. Master Program Course in Astrology by Indira Gandhi National Open University ( Masters Program In Astrology ) is launched. IGNOU has said in a notification issued in this regard that with the objective of providing practical knowledge to the students about various branches of astrology, it has been decided to start this course. For admission in this course, students having a bachelor’s degree in the subject from any recognized university can apply. The duration of the course will be of two years. The medium of instruction will be Hindi.

For more information about the Master’s program in Astrology, students can visit IGNOU’s website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in to get detail information. Or go to the official website click on direct link can do.

Master’s Program Fees in Astrology

According to the notification issued by Indira Gandhi National Open University, the total fee for Masters Program in Astrology program is Rs 12,600. This program is to be paid in two instalments. Under this, the registration fee for the first year is Rs 6,300 and Rs 200. Whereas the fee for the second year is Rs 6,300.

