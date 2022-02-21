Igor Shesterkin, Rangers edge Senators



On Sunday night, Eger Shestarkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strom and Artemi Panarin scored, and the New York Rangers gave the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 lead.

Tim Stuttzel scored the only goal for the senators, who were playing back-to-back in the second half and came to Boston 3-2 in overtime. Philip Gustavson has made 31 saves in his first NHL start since December 7.

The Rangers beat the Senators 15-7 in the second and took a 2-1 lead as Panarin scored a power-play in the middle.

“He’s a great player, he’s a star player for us,” said Rangers coach Gerard Gallant. “He made those great passes and tonight he shot Pak and buried the winning goal in the Power Play. Huge. “

Senator Coach DJ Smith felt there was an obvious advantage in the game for the Rangers.

“The power play is the difference for them tonight, one of the best players in the Panarin League,” Smith said. “He’s the difference at the end of the day.”

Statzol saw the two teams exchange goals in a balanced first period and started scoring in the fourth minute when he took advantage of the Rangers’ turnover and fired a shot past Shesterkin.

Just three minutes later, Braden Snyder fired a shot that didn’t go over – but Strom was able to pick it up and beat Gustavson in his 10th season.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the senators wanted to bring parity and had a good chance at a power play in the middle of the deadline, but could not beat Shesterkin.

“I don’t know if he’s the best scorer in the league, but he’s very close,” Smith said of Schকsterkin. “You can see it no matter what his game and his record.”

With just one minute left in control, Shesterkin almost sealed the game with an empty-net goal, but the puck became quite wide.

“The sound was getting louder (from the bench) as the puck came closer to the crease,” Strom said. “It’s just a matter of time – he’ll stick with it. … It’s not just trying to score goals; the dramas he does and the breakout passes are just spectacular. He’s probably a better passer team than 75-80% of us. Will admit publicly. “

Note: New York improved 14-2-1 against Atlantic Division opponents and 20-5-1 against Eastern Conference teams. … was his 17th multi-point game in Panarin’s season and seventh in his last 12 games.

Coming next

Rangers: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senator: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.