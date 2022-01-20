IGRSUP Register & login Process Step by Step 2022 | UP Property and Marriage Registration (igrsup.gov.in), UP Property Registration

UP Property Registration Online. UP Marriage Registration Online. IGRSUP Portal | Stamp and Registration Department

UP property and marriage registration facility has been started online by Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on the official website of Stamp and Registration Department (IGRSUP). Through this online facility, the citizens of the state will be able to get their property and marriage registry easily. This Stamp and Registration Department provides various types of online services to the people of Uttar Pradesh such as real estate registration, marriage registration, free certificate 12 years, and certified copy of the deed.

IGRSUP UP PROPERTY REGISTRATION

According to the Indian Stamp Act, the instruments also charge the prescribed stamp duty. Stamp duty is a major source of revenue for the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The citizens of Uttar Pradesh can also prepare the papers themselves through the website of IGRSUP and the application for the services available on the IGRSUP website by the general public can also be paid through their nearest public service centers. Through this article, IGRSUP UP is going to provide detailed information about all the services related to property and marriage registration.

Five Features of UP Property Registration

People of Uttar Pradesh who want to apply for property registration can apply online by visiting the official website of IGRSUP https://igrsup.gov.in. Stamp and Registration Department provides five types of facilities under Uttar Pradesh Property Registration. We are providing all these facilities to you in detail below.

online application facility

Nivesh Mitra Website for Industrial Property Registration

Appointment facility for property registration

Online property search facility

Full details of the property

Purpose of Property Registration Portal

Through this portal, all the facilities of the Stamp and Registration Department have to be made available online to the citizens of the state.

To promote transparency between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the citizens.

Earlier people had to make rounds of government offices to get their property registered, but now people can easily register themselves by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department through the internet sitting at home.

With the introduction of this online facility, the time of the citizens of UP will also be saved.

List of Registration Circles in Uttar Pradesh under Registration Act

The following is the list of registration circles under the Registration Act in Uttar Pradesh such as Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Sitapur, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Allahabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Faizapur, Devipatan Model Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Basti, etc.

IGRSUP UP Marriage Registration- igrsup.gov.in

UP is also providing the facility of marriage registration on the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department. Under the Aadhaar based marriage registration process, the ticket department provides marriage registration certificates to already married couples. Citizens of Uttar Pradesh, under this facility, you can apply online very easily by visiting the official website and along with this, you can also do Aadhaar based marriage registration verification. All these services can be availed very easily.

UP Marriage Registration

Any bride and groom of the state can apply for Aadhaar based UP marriage certificate online by paying the defined application fee through net banking. In this marriage certificate, complete details of husband and wife like father’s name, mother’s name, Wedding date, etc. will be included. Now people will not need to go to any office to get a marriage certificate. People can get their marriage certificate very easily by filling out the online UP Marriage Registration form by visiting the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department.

IGRSUP UP Property Registration Documents (Eligibility)

The applicant should be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Identity card of the beneficiary who sold and bought the property

Address proof

Identity Cards of Witnesses

Copy of online application form

land papers

Applicant’s passport size photograph

mobile number

How to Apply for IGRSUP UP Property Registration?

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to apply for their Uttar Pradesh property registration, then follow the steps given below.

Firstly the applicant has to go to the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

Igrsup

On this home page, you will see the option of ‘ Online Property Registration ‘.

Click on this option As soon as you click on this option, the property registration form will open in front of you.

After filling in all the information asked in the registration form like district tehsil, mobile number, password, etc., click on the proceeding section.

After successful registration, you will get an application number. Keep this application safe for the future. Now proceed to the next step.

After this you will have to log in, this login will have to be done through the application number given by you and the password created by you and all the further information will have to be filled correctly and finally submit.

How to make an appointment for Uttar Pradesh Property Registration?

Citizens of Uttar Pradesh who have applied online for property registration and now want to take property registration appointments. Then follow the below method.

First of all the applicant has to go to the official website.

. After that log in with the help of your application number and password. After successful login, select all the necessary information and get an appointment at your convenience.

property search process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the property search link.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select the category to find the property.

Now you have to enter the asked information like Tehsil, Village, Mohalla, etc.

Now you have to click on the link to view details.

This way you will be able to find the property.

The process to view property details

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link for property details.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you have to select either Rural Properties or Urban Properties.

After this, you have to enter your district, tehsil, locality, measles number, etc.

Now you have to click on submit button.

This way you will be able to see the details of your property.

Procedure to apply for Industrial Property Registration through Nivesh Mitra website

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Apply for Industrial Property Registration through the Nivesh Mitra website.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On the space, you have to click on the option of Register Here.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to enter Enterprise Name, Entrepreneur Name, Email ID, Mobile Number, and Captcha Code.

After this, you have to click on the option to register.

Now you have to log in by visiting the login page.

After this, you have to click on the option of Apply for Industrial Property Registration.

Now the application form will open in front of you.

You have to enter all the important information asked in this form.

After that, you have to upload all the important documents.

Now you have to click on submit option.

In this way, you will be able to apply for Industrial Property Registration through the Nivesh Mitra website.

Uttar Pradesh IGRSUP Property and Marriage Registration Guidelines

The applicant must fill out the application form in both Hindi and English languages.

Before filling out the application eligible, make sure to do the following preparations.

Applicants should create their passwords and keep their application numbers and passwords safe.

Please fill in the address of residence the same address whose certificate you are making the exception of.

Uploading a photo, residence certificate, identity card, age proof is mandatory.

On the option of Mohalla / Village, fill in the name of your locality/village.

The bride and groom must upload the affidavit as well. The link to the format of the affidavit is given below.

After filling in the complete details, please check the filled letter completely in the preview, if there is any kind of error, then correct it by going to the related option and once again check the complete details in the preview and secure it completely.

After completely saving the form, select the relevant option for online payment of the registration fee.

After payment take a printout of “Payment Acknowledgment”.

UP Marriage Registration Documents (Eligibility)

The applicant should be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Aadhar card of husband and wife

age certificate

identity card

Address proof

couple photo

Passport size photo of husband and wife

mobile number

How to apply for marriage registration in Stamp and Registration Department?

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to apply for UP marriage registration, then follow the steps given below and take advantage of this facility.

Firstly the applicant has to go to the official website of IGRSUP.

of IGRSUP. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On the home page, you will see the option of Online Marriage Registration under Citizen Online Service, click on this option.

After clicking on this option, now provide all the information asked for further and proceed. After this, the marriage registration form will open in front of you.

Fill in all the information asked in the form in all the ways as well as upload the documents and finally click on the submit button.

In this way, you can easily do UP marriage registration.

How to Verify UP Marriage Registration?

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to verify their marriage registration, then follow the steps given below.

Firstly the applicant has to visit the official website. After visiting the official website, on the home page, you have to click on the option of Marriage Registration Verification .

. After clicking on the option, a new page will open in front of you with information. A form will open in front of you.

In which you have to fill in your application number, certificate serial number, date of marriage, etc. After that, you can easily check the status of your marriage registration.

Procedure to apply for stamp refund

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link to apply for a stamp refund.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which if you are applying new then you have to click on the link of a new application. If you have already applied then you need to click on the link of User Login.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to fill in the asked information carefully.

Now you have to click on the login button.

Thus you will be able to apply for a stamp refund.

Procedure to apply for Registered Articles Certificate

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link to apply for the Registered Articles Certificate.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter the asked information such as District, Property Type, Registered Year, Registered Number, Registration Date, Applicant Name, Captcha Code, etc.

Now you have to click on the link to log in.

This is how you can apply for a Registered Articles Certificate.

Procedure to apply for a certified copy of the deed

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Apply attested copy of instruments.

attested copy of instruments. After that, you have to click on the link to fill out the new application form.

Now the application form will open in front of you in which you will have to enter the asked information such as the name of the applicant, address, Aadhaar number, etc.

Now you have to click on submit button.

Thus you will be able to apply for a certified copy of the deeds.

Procedure to apply for Exemption Certificate / Twelve Years

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link to apply for the Exemption Certificate / Twelve Years.

the Exemption Certificate / Twelve Years. Now you have to click on the link to fill out the new application form.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which the information asked such as the details of the applicant, details of the property, etc. will be carefully prepared by you.

Now you have to click on submit a link.

In this way, you will be able to apply.

Process for verification of unencumbered certificate / twelve year old

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Obtain/Verify Encumbrance Certificate/Twelve Year Certificate.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your application number, date of application, and captcha code.

After this, you have to click on the link of View Certificate Obtained/Verification.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

The process to view evaluation list

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link to the evaluation list.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select the district and sub-registration office.

Now you have to enter the captcha code.

After that, you have to click on the option of View Evaluation List.

The evaluation list details will be on your computer screen.

The process to view fee details (stamp duty payable on account sheet/rejected filing/name change/map)

After this, the following options will open in front of you. Registration of deed Mutation of Land Record office Mutation/name change at ULB The Mutation/name change at water Department Mutation/name change at electricity department Access to cadastral map

You have to click on the link as per your requirement.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

The process to see the list of district wise authorized collection centers for purchasing e-stamp

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of List of District wise Authorized Collection Center to purchase e-Stamp.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you can see the list of district-wise authorized collection centers to purchase e-stamp.

E-Stamp Verification Process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of e-stamp verification.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter the following information. your state name certificate number stamp duty type certificate issue date certificate session id Captcha code

After that, you have to click on the option of Verify.

In this way, you will be able to verify the e-stamp.

Departmental login process

First of all, you have to visit the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

After this, you have to click on the option of departmental link.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to enter the Username, Password, and Captcha code.

After that, you have to click on the login option.

In this way, you will be able to do departmental login.

Procedure to File a Grievance

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the suggestion/problem link.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter the asked information like district, name, mobile number, email id, subject, suggestion/problem, captcha code.

Now you have to click on the Save link.

In this way, you will be able to file a grievance.

suggestion process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the Suggestion/Problem option.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select the district and subject.

After this, you have to enter your name, mobile number, email id, suggestion, and captcha code.

After that, you have to click on the Save option.

That way you can give suggestions.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh.

of the Stamp and Registration Department, Uttar Pradesh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the homepage, you have to click on the link of Contact.

As soon as you click on this link, a new page will open in front of you which will have contact information.