IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Professor posts, apply through this direct link – iiit bhopal recruitment 2022 Apply through direct link

Indian Institute of Info Expertise (IIIT) Jodhpur will recruit for the posts of Affiliate Professor and Assistant Professor (IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022) in varied departments. Eligible candidates can apply on the official web site of the profession portal of the group iiitbhopal.ac.in. 8 posts might be crammed from this recruitment. The next posts might be crammed.Direct link to apply for Assistant and Affiliate Professor

Laptop science

Affiliate Professor – 1 put up

Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Info know-how

Affiliate Professor – 1 put up

Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Affiliate Professor – 2 posts

Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Arithmetic

Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Physics

Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Candidates chosen by the Screening / Shortlisting Committee might be referred to as for written take a look at and interview. The appointment might be made on the advice of the choice committee.

Candidates in Basic class, EWS and OBC class must pay Rs.1000 for utility, whereas candidates in SC, ST class must pay Rs.500 for utility.

For different recruitment associated info, click on on the notification beneath.

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022