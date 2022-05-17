Education

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Professor posts, apply through this direct link – iiit bhopal recruitment 2022 Apply through direct link

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Professor posts, apply through this direct link – iiit bhopal recruitment 2022 Apply through direct link
Written by admin
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Professor posts, apply through this direct link – iiit bhopal recruitment 2022 Apply through direct link

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Professor posts, apply through this direct link – iiit bhopal recruitment 2022 Apply through direct link

Indian Institute of Info Expertise (IIIT) Jodhpur will recruit for the posts of Affiliate Professor and Assistant Professor (IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022) in varied departments. Eligible candidates can apply on the official web site of the profession portal of the group iiitbhopal.ac.in. 8 posts might be crammed from this recruitment. The next posts might be crammed.

Direct link to apply for Assistant and Affiliate Professor

Laptop science
Affiliate Professor – 1 put up
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Info know-how
Affiliate Professor – 1 put up
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering
Affiliate Professor – 2 posts
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Arithmetic
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Physics
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts

Candidates chosen by the Screening / Shortlisting Committee might be referred to as for written take a look at and interview. The appointment might be made on the advice of the choice committee.

Candidates in Basic class, EWS and OBC class must pay Rs.1000 for utility, whereas candidates in SC, ST class must pay Rs.500 for utility.

For different recruitment associated info, click on on the notification beneath.
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022

What’s Nautical Science: Take this course to pursue a profession in Nautical Science

#IIIT #Bhopal #Recruitment #Recruitment #Professor #posts #apply #direct #link #iiit #bhopal #recruitment #Apply #direct #link

READ Also  NEET Latest News: NEET PG 2022: Students Reach SC Demanding Postponement Of NEET Exam, Hundreds of Students Disqualified Due To Covid Duty

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment