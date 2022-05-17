IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Professor posts, apply through this direct link – iiit bhopal recruitment 2022 Apply through direct link
Laptop science
Affiliate Professor – 1 put up
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts
Info know-how
Affiliate Professor – 1 put up
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Affiliate Professor – 2 posts
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts
Arithmetic
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts
Physics
Assistant Professor (on contract foundation) – 2 posts
Candidates chosen by the Screening / Shortlisting Committee might be referred to as for written take a look at and interview. The appointment might be made on the advice of the choice committee.
Candidates in Basic class, EWS and OBC class must pay Rs.1000 for utility, whereas candidates in SC, ST class must pay Rs.500 for utility.
For different recruitment associated info, click on on the notification beneath.
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022
