IIIT Jobs: IIT Jobs 2021: Vacancies for various posts including Engineer, Technician, Superintendent here, Salary up to Rs 2 Lakh
Highlights
- IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 notification issued.
- Recruitment for various posts of non-teaching staff.
- Salary up to Rs 2 lakh.
A total of 24 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for various posts including (IIT Jobs), Junior Technician, Executive Engineer (Electrical), Senior Technical Superintendent, Junior Medical Officer. Important information about recruitment like details of vacancies, pay scale and fees can be seen here. A direct link to the IIT job notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (IIT Hyderabad Vacancy 2021 Details)
Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 01 post
Senior Technical Superintendent – 01 post
Junior Medical Officer – 01 post
Junior Psychological Counselor: 1 post
Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 2 posts
Technical Superintendent: 7 posts
Junior Technician: 8 posts
Multi Skill Assistant GR-L (Electrical): 1 post
Application fee
Candidates in general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.500, while SC, ST, disabled, financially weak and all women will not be charged any fee. For full details of educational qualifications and age limits, visit the notification link below.
How much salary do you get (IIT pay scale)
Executive Engineer (Electrical) – Rs. 67,700 – 2,08,700
Senior Technical Superintendent – Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500
Technical Superintendent: Rs.47,600 – 1,51,100
Junior Medical Officer – Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500
Junior Psychological Counselor: Rs. 47,600 – Rs. 1,51,100
Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400
Junior Technician: Rs. 47,600 – Rs. 1,51,100
Multi Skill Assistant GR-L (Electrical): Rs. 18,000 – 56,900
