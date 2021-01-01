IIIT Jobs: IIT Jobs 2021: Vacancies for various posts including Engineer, Technician, Superintendent here, Salary up to Rs 2 Lakh

Highlights IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for various posts of non-teaching staff.

Salary up to Rs 2 lakh.

IIT Jobs, IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has invited applications for various non-teaching posts (IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021). The notification of IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 was published on the official website on 11th September. According to the notification, the last date for submission of online application for various posts including Junior Technician is on or before 11th October 2021.



A total of 24 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for various posts including (IIT Jobs), Junior Technician, Executive Engineer (Electrical), Senior Technical Superintendent, Junior Medical Officer. Important information about recruitment like details of vacancies, pay scale and fees can be seen here. A direct link to the IIT job notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (IIT Hyderabad Vacancy 2021 Details)

Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 01 post

Senior Technical Superintendent – 01 post

Junior Medical Officer – 01 post

Junior Psychological Counselor: 1 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 2 posts

Technical Superintendent: 7 posts

Junior Technician: 8 posts

Multi Skill Assistant GR-L (Electrical): 1 post

Application fee

Candidates in general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.500, while SC, ST, disabled, financially weak and all women will not be charged any fee. For full details of educational qualifications and age limits, visit the notification link below.

How much salary do you get (IIT pay scale)

Executive Engineer (Electrical) – Rs. 67,700 – 2,08,700

Senior Technical Superintendent – Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500

Technical Superintendent: Rs.47,600 – 1,51,100

Junior Medical Officer – Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500

Junior Psychological Counselor: Rs. 47,600 – Rs. 1,51,100

Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400

Junior Technician: Rs. 47,600 – Rs. 1,51,100

Multi Skill Assistant GR-L (Electrical): Rs. 18,000 – 56,900

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website