IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 for Non Teaching Staff Posts, Download Application Form @iiitt.ac.in





IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Notification out at iiitt.ac.in for Non Teaching Staff together with Assistant Registrar and Registrar Posts. Verify software course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars.

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Info Expertise, Tiruchirappalli has invited purposes for recruitment to the submit of Non-Teaching Staff in opposition to the commercial quantity IITT/Advt./2021/ 05-01. candidates can apply to the posts by way of the prescribed format inside 30 days (3 June 2021) from the date of the problem of this round.

Necessary Date:

Final date for submission of software: 30 days (3 June 2021) from the date of the problem of this round.

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Registrar – 1 Submit

Assistant Registrar – 3 Posts

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: Masters’ diploma with at the least 55% Marks or its equal grade ‘B’ within the UGC 7 level scale from a acknowledged College/Institute.

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 56 years

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: PB: 3 (Rs.15,600-39,100) with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-. After 5 years of service as Assistant Registrar with GP of Rs.5400/-, an incumbent can be assessed by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for shifting to the upper GP of Rs.6600/- with the identical designation.

Download IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Web site

Find out how to apply for IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021

candidates can ship their soft-copy of purposes to the e-mail id: [email protected] by way of the right channel to allow the involved to alleviate them instantly on account of their choice. Candidates are additionally requested to ship the attested copies of their “Annual Efficiency Appraisal” stories for the final 5 years. The candidates can submit purposes inside 30 days (3 June 2021) from the date of the problem of this round.

Newest Authorities Jobs:

CG WCD Recruitment 2021 for 36 Social Employee and President Posts, Alternative for eighth/tenth move

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification Launched, Apply On-line for Medical Consultants @bhel.in

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Stroll-In Interview on 17 Could for Medical Officer Posts