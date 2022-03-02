IIM Placement: 100% placement in IIM Udaipur, students get package up to Rs 35 lakh – Record of 100% final placement in IIM Udaipur

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has completed the final placement (IIM Udaipur Placements) for the two year MBA course 2020-22. The institute has reported 100% placement for its 310 students (IIM placement). The highest CTC is Rs 35 lakh per annum. The top 25 per cent of the batch received an average of Rs 25 lakh per annum and the top 50 per cent of the batch received an average of Rs 21 lakh per annum. The average CTC for the entire batch is 17.5 lakhs per annum.Speaking on placements, the director of IIM Udaipur Pvt. Janat Shah said, “The placements we have received this year are another milestone in our journey towards realizing our Vision 2030, as our goal is to become a globally recognized B-school. We are focusing on this. Transformational learning and research are pillars of our growth, and we are grateful for industry support and partnerships. We look forward to expanding this partnership in meaningful and prosperous ways. “

New appointments for final placement include Allcargo, Asian Paints, American Express, Bain, BenQ, Bosch, Braine, Centrum, Crompton Greaves, Deloitte by Hashedin, EXL, HSBC, IBM, Inover, JP Morgan Chase, Mahindra & Mahindra, NatWest. . PwC, Reliance Retail, Schindler, Transworld and WNS, etc.

A total of 315 students sat in the placement process of the institute as compared to 281 students last year. A pre-placement offer through summer internships has increased by 22%, reflecting the growing acceptance of IIMU student talent from the industry, which is evaluated on the basis of summer project and work-related performance, a statement from IIM Udaipur said. Through