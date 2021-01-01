IIMC Admission 2021: IIMC Admission 2021: Can still apply for admission, Entrance Exam will be on 29th, These are the courses – IIMC Entrance Exam 2021, Last date to apply online extended till 15th August
Highlights
- IIMC entrance exam on 29th August
- Extended application deadline
- NTA will conduct entrance examination for admission to 8 PG Diploma courses
IIMC Course 2021: Admission to these courses will be given
Rajesh Kumar, Professor in charge, informed that entrance examinations will be conducted for a total of 8 courses in 6 campuses of IIMC across the country. The total number of seats is 476. IIMC has 6 campuses – New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu. The courses for which applications are invited are-
PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television, Oriya, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism.
IIMC Application Process: How to apply
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the IIMC entrance exam. You can fill up the online application by visiting the official website iimc.nta.ac.in. A student can apply for more than one course. For this they have to fill only one application. But you have to fill in the name of the course in the application as per your preference. Before applying, you must read the Admission Prospectus available on iimc.gov.in.
Also read: Explanation: So there are stones on the railway tracks, learn interesting facts
Application Fee – 1000 for general category. 750 for OBC, SC, ST, EWS and Divyang class. If you are applying for two courses, you will have to fill only one form, but you will have to pay a fee for two courses.
IIMC Admission Eligibility:
Students who have completed three years of graduation from any recognized university or are in the final year / semester can apply for IIMC PG Diploma. Applicants should not be more than 25 years of age on 01 August 2021. The maximum age limit is 28 years for OBCs and 30 years for SCs, STs and the disabled.
Also read: Interesting fact: Ever wondered why there are colorful stages on the road? Learn what color is
Call this number for more information
For any information regarding IIMC Admission, Entrance Examination, Application Filling, you can contact the organization directly on the following number-
011-26742920
011-26742940
011-26742960
9818005590
9871182276 (WhatsApp)
Email ID- [email protected]
Click here to fill up IIMC Application 2021.
#IIMC #Admission #IIMC #Admission #apply #admission #Entrance #Exam #29th #courses #IIMC #Entrance #Exam #date #apply #online #extended #15th #August
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.