IIMC Admission 2021: IIMC Admission 2021: Can still apply for admission, Entrance Exam will be on 29th, These are the courses – IIMC Entrance Exam 2021, Last date to apply online extended till 15th August

Highlights IIMC entrance exam on 29th August

Extended application deadline

NTA will conduct entrance examination for admission to 8 PG Diploma courses

IIMC Entrance Exam 2021: You can still apply for admission to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. The last date to apply for the entrance examination for the academic session 2021-22 (IIMC Admission 2021) has been extended by the institute. Candidates can now apply online for IIMC entrance exam till 15th August 2021. The IIMC entrance exam will be held on 29th August 2021. The results will be announced on September 10, 2021. The link to apply online (IIMC online application) is given below.



IIMC Course 2021: Admission to these courses will be given

Rajesh Kumar, Professor in charge, informed that entrance examinations will be conducted for a total of 8 courses in 6 campuses of IIMC across the country. The total number of seats is 476. IIMC has 6 campuses – New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu. The courses for which applications are invited are-

PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television, Oriya, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism.

IIMC Application Process: How to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the IIMC entrance exam. You can fill up the online application by visiting the official website iimc.nta.ac.in. A student can apply for more than one course. For this they have to fill only one application. But you have to fill in the name of the course in the application as per your preference. Before applying, you must read the Admission Prospectus available on iimc.gov.in.

Application Fee – 1000 for general category. 750 for OBC, SC, ST, EWS and Divyang class. If you are applying for two courses, you will have to fill only one form, but you will have to pay a fee for two courses.

IIMC Admission Eligibility:

Students who have completed three years of graduation from any recognized university or are in the final year / semester can apply for IIMC PG Diploma. Applicants should not be more than 25 years of age on 01 August 2021. The maximum age limit is 28 years for OBCs and 30 years for SCs, STs and the disabled.

Call this number for more information

For any information regarding IIMC Admission, Entrance Examination, Application Filling, you can contact the organization directly on the following number-

011-26742920

011-26742940

011-26742960

9818005590

9871182276 (WhatsApp)

Email ID- [email protected]

Click here to fill up IIMC Application 2021.

