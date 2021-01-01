iimc: IIMC Admission Card 2021: Download Admission Card from iimc.nta.ac.in, see exam format and result date? – Check the IIMC Admission Card 2021 download link, exam sample and result date

Highlights IIMC Admission Card 2021 issued.

The entrance exam will be held on August 29.

Check the exam sample here and when are the results?

IIMC Admission Card 2021: India Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Admission Card has been issued (IIMC Admission Card 2021). Candidates who had applied for IIMC Entrance Examination 2021 can now download the admission form from the official website of IIMC. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced IIMC Admission Card 2021 through an official notification.



When will the exam be held? (IIMC Exam Date)

This entrance test is being conducted for admission in various PG Diploma courses in Mass Media / Communication (IIMC Admission). The examination (IIMC Entrance Examination 2021) will be held on August 29, 2021.

Exam Sample (IIMC Exam Sample)

The India Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance examination will be held on August 29 in two shifts. The first shift for admission to PG courses in Journalism (English), Journalism (Hindi), Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations will be from 10 am to 12 noon. The entrance test for journalism (Oriya, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu) will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

When is the result of IIMC 2021? (IIMC 2021 result date)

The results of IIMC 2021 Entrance Examination 2021 will be announced on Friday, September 10, 2021. The results will be announced on IIMC’s official website iimc.nic.in.

Examinations will be conducted for these PG Diploma courses

PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Public Relations and Advertising and Radio and Television Diploma in Radio and Television). In addition, other examinations will be for regional language journalism courses (Oriya, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu).

IIMC Admission Card 2021 is a mandatory document on the day of examination. Apart from this, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the examination. Let us know how to download IIMC Admission Card and Important Details.

IIMC Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit IIMC’s official website iimc.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the link ‘IIMC Admit Card 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open, fill in the requested details and log in here.

Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Check the required details before the exam

According to the official notice, after downloading the admission card, check the required information given on it and if there is any discrepancy, correct it immediately. For this, candidates can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011 40759000 or email NTA at [email protected]

IIMC Admission 2021 Download Link

