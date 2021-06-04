IIPE Recruitment 2021 for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply Online @iipe.ac.in





Indian Institute of Petroleum and Power (IIPE) has launched the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor, Affiliate Professor, Professor and Non-Teaching i.e. Deputy Librarian, Officer IT, Technician, Technical Assistant, Lab Assistant, Secretary to Registrar & Registrar. Test software course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars Right here

IIPE Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Petroleum and Power (IIPE) is hiring candidates for Assistant Professor, Affiliate Professor, Professor and Non-Teaching i.e. Deputy Librarian, Officer IT, Technician, Technical Assistant, Lab Assistant, Secretary to Registrar & Registrar. candidates can submit their purposes by the net mode from 4 to 30 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line software: 4 June 2021

Final Date for Software Submission – 30 June 2021

IIPE Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

College

Non Teaching – 17 Posts

Registrar – 1 Publish

IIPE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

College – Ph.D. with first-class or equal on the previous diploma within the applicable department with persistently excellent educational file all through.

Non Teaching

Deputy Librarian – Grasp’s Diploma in Library Science/Data Science/ Documentation Science with a minimum of 55% marks or an equal.

Officer IT – B.E. / B. Tech /M.Sc. diploma in Laptop Science and Engineering/Data Know-how or equal or MCA from a recognised College/Institute of reputation with a minimum of 60% marks or an equal; ME/M.Tech./M.S. diploma in Laptop Science and Engineering/Data Know-how or equal.

Officer IT (System Engineer): B.E. / B. Tech /M.Sc. diploma in Laptop Science and Engineering/Data Know-how or equal or MCA from a recognised College/Institute of reputation with a minimum of 60% marks; ME/M.Tech./M.S. diploma in Laptop Science and Engineering/Data Know-how or equal.

Technician: Bachelor‘s Diploma in Science/Engineering or equal in applicable area with a minimum of 55% marks or an equal OR Three years Diploma in Engineering or equal within the applicable area.

Registrar – Candidates holding a grasp’s diploma with a minimum of 55% marks in mixture from acknowledged and reputed college in India/abroad or its equal grade of ‘B’ within the UGC seven-point scale, and persistently good educational file.

