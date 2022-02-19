IISc Admission 2022: IISc Bangalore August 2022 PG, PhD Admission Registration Starts, How to Apply – iisc bangalore Admission 2022 Registration starts on iisc.ac.in, steps to apply here

Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore has started the registration process for admission. Candidates seeking admission in postgraduate and PhD program courses for the August 2022 semester can apply for PG, PhD courses on the official website of IISc, iisc.ac.in. The last date for online registration is March 22, 2022.IISC has also launched three new courses this year. These include MSc in Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences and MTech in Bioengineering. Below you can see the list of courses for IISc admission and how to register online. Candidates are advised to visit the website iisc.ac.in for details regarding IISc admission.

According to the official notification, students who have passed the relevant national entrance examination and have academic qualifications can apply. Must have a final semester or final year qualifying degree. However, candidates who are currently awaiting their degree can also apply but must submit the certificate on or before October 31, 2022.

You can take admission in these courses

Engineering Program Courses: MTech, MD, MMGT Program in Science Courses: MSc in Life Sciences and Chemistry Research Program: PhD, MTech (Research) Integrated PhD program External Registration Program: PhD, MTech (Research).

How to apply for admission to PhD and PG courses

Visit the official website of IISc Bangalore, iisc.ac.in. On the home page, click on the ‘Access’ tab and in the dropdown menu, select the ‘Online Application’ link.

Here you have to click on the link ‘Admissions 2022 (August)’. Now click on the PG program and program you want to access. Register using the required information and fill out and submit the application. The application will be submitted. You can take a printout of it and keep it with you for further reference.