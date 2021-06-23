iisc bengaluru and ibm launch a lab for hybrid cloud research

IISc Bengaluru and IBM have jointly announced the launch of a hybrid cloud lab to promote research and research. The lab will be located on the IISc campus and will be attended by the faculty members and students of IISc.

New Delhi. IBM and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Wednesday announced the launch of a hybrid cloud lab. The Hybrid Research Lab will be set up in the IISc campus. It is to begin as a conglomerate of different projects. The research project will involve members and students from the IISc Computational and Data Science, Computer Science and Automation, and Supercomputing Education and Research Centers. Apart from this, scientists from IBM Research India Lab will also be involved in this project.

The lab also includes developing AI-based information management systems, with an emphasis on optimizing microservices and cloud-native applications, with an emphasis on building autonomous, self-healing based computing systems. It will prove helpful in analyzing human and machine languages ​​through AI coding.

AI innovation will get a boost

The statement issued by IBM said that the hybrid cloud will facilitate the widespread adoption of innovation and research work in artificial intelligence (AI) and make research work seamless and accessible. IBM Research India Director Gargi Dasgupta said that our hybrid cloud platform is open and we will jointly develop open-source software that will provide interoperability, portability and security. At the same time it will be readily available to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation.

Investing in Hybrid Multi-Cloud Platform Now Beneficial

Navkant Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc Bengaluru, said, “We are particularly excited to make the combined research findings open source and accessible to the wider community, which can significantly accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud. Will do The value derived from a hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud, according to an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study on the hybrid cloud. That’s why we’re investing in hybrid multi-cloud platform capabilities.

