IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts





Indian Institute of Science Training and Research Pune has launched the notification for the recruitment of Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars Right here.

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Science Training and Research Pune is hiring candidates for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts on a brief and contractual foundation below the funded challenge. candidates can submit their purposes by way of the web mode on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Vital Dates

Final Date for Software Submission – 15 June 2021

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Senior Research Assistant – 1 Submit

Senior Project Associate (Half time)- 2 Posts

Senior Project Associate- 3 Posts

Project Associate – 4 Posts

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Senior Research Assistant – M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry.

Senior Project Associate (Half time)- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Supplies Science/Nanotechnology.

Senior Project Associate- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Supplies Science/Nanotechnology.

Project Associate – M.Sc. OR M. Tech. in Physics/Electronics Science/Supplies Science.

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Senior Research Assistant – No more than 35 years

Senior Project Associate (Half time)- No more than 40 years

Senior Project Associate- No more than 40 years

Project Associate – No more than 35 years

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Wage

Senior Research Assistant – Rs. 25,000/- monthly

Senior Project Associate (Half time)- Rs. 25,000/- monthly

Senior Project Associate- Rs. 42,000/- + 24% HRA monthly

Project Associate – Rs. 35,000 monthly

Obtain IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

How you can apply for IISER Pune Recruitment 2021

candidates ought to ship the applying by e mail within the prescribed format obtainable under this commercial by e mail (convert into PDF Format) addressed to [email protected] or earlier than June 15, 2021. Please point out “Advt. No. 32/2021”, “Identify of the publish” and “Submit Code” within the topic line of the e-mail.