IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts

By | June 3, 2021
Indian Institute of Science Training and Research Pune has launched the notification for the recruitment of Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars Right here.

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Science Training and Research Pune is hiring candidates for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts on a brief and contractual foundation below the funded challenge. candidates can submit their purposes by way of the web mode on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Vital Dates

  • Final Date for Software Submission – 15 June 2021

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

  • Senior Research Assistant – 1 Submit
  • Senior Project Associate (Half time)- 2 Posts
  • Senior Project Associate- 3 Posts
  • Project Associate – 4 Posts

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:

  • Senior Research Assistant – M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry.
  • Senior Project Associate (Half time)- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Supplies Science/Nanotechnology.
  • Senior Project Associate- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Supplies Science/Nanotechnology.
  • Project Associate – M.Sc. OR M. Tech. in Physics/Electronics Science/Supplies Science.

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

  • Senior Research Assistant – No more than 35 years
  • Senior Project Associate (Half time)- No more than 40 years
  • Senior Project Associate- No more than 40 years
  • Project Associate – No more than 35 years

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Wage

  • Senior Research Assistant – Rs. 25,000/- monthly
  • Senior Project Associate (Half time)- Rs. 25,000/- monthly
  • Senior Project Associate- Rs. 42,000/- + 24% HRA monthly
  • Project Associate – Rs. 35,000 monthly

Obtain IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

How you can apply for IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 
candidates ought to ship the applying by e mail within the prescribed format obtainable under this commercial by e mail (convert into PDF Format) addressed to [email protected] or earlier than June 15, 2021. Please point out “Advt. No. 32/2021”, “Identify of the publish” and “Submit Code” within the topic line of the e-mail.

