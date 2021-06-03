IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts
Indian Institute of Science Training and Research Pune has launched the notification for the recruitment of Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate.
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Science Training and Research Pune is hiring candidates for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts on a brief and contractual foundation below the funded challenge. candidates can submit their purposes by way of the web mode on or earlier than 15 June 2021.
Vital Dates
- Final Date for Software Submission – 15 June 2021
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Senior Research Assistant – 1 Submit
- Senior Project Associate (Half time)- 2 Posts
- Senior Project Associate- 3 Posts
- Project Associate – 4 Posts
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- Senior Research Assistant – M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry.
- Senior Project Associate (Half time)- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Supplies Science/Nanotechnology.
- Senior Project Associate- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Supplies Science/Nanotechnology.
- Project Associate – M.Sc. OR M. Tech. in Physics/Electronics Science/Supplies Science.
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict
- Senior Research Assistant – No more than 35 years
- Senior Project Associate (Half time)- No more than 40 years
- Senior Project Associate- No more than 40 years
- Project Associate – No more than 35 years
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Wage
- Senior Research Assistant – Rs. 25,000/- monthly
- Senior Project Associate (Half time)- Rs. 25,000/- monthly
- Senior Project Associate- Rs. 42,000/- + 24% HRA monthly
- Project Associate – Rs. 35,000 monthly
Obtain IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
How you can apply for IISER Pune Recruitment 2021
candidates ought to ship the applying by e mail within the prescribed format obtainable under this commercial by e mail (convert into PDF Format) addressed to [email protected] or earlier than June 15, 2021. Please point out “Advt. No. 32/2021”, “Identify of the publish” and “Submit Code” within the topic line of the e-mail.
