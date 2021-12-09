IIT Bombay Placement 2021: 1,201 students from IIT Bombay get overwhelming placements, biggest offer of over Rs 2 crore – IIT Bombay Placement 2021 1,201 job offers so far

The placement process is underway at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. About 1,201 offers have been accepted till Tuesday (Day 6) and so far a total of 255 companies have participated in the placement process. By the sixth day of placement, 240 companies had offered jobs to students. Qualcomm topped the list with 40 offers, followed by Samsung Research Institute and Intel Corporation.

By the sixth day, most of the offers from international companies came from Rakuten Group. The company offered jobs to 26 students. At the same time, Uber offered US 2, 2,87,550 (over 20 20 million) to IIT Bombay students, the highest ever international pay package. According to IIT Bombay, after Uber, Rubrik has offered USD 1.21 lakh (over 91 lakh).



On the 1st and 2nd day, 51 and 60 companies participated in the placement drive, while on the 3rd day of the IIT Bombay placement, 57 companies interviewed the students. Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Bain and Co. Similar companies offer the most in the domestic sector.

The placement process at IIT Bombay started on 1st December, 2021. IITs are conducting placements online for the second year in a row due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Institutions have also increased pre-placement offers this year.

We tell you that placement phase is underway in various IITs. IIT-Guwahati got 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras got the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee students got 13 international offers and IIT Mandi got 137 placements and average salary increase.

IIT Kharagpur tops the list of IIT placements with an annual package of Rs 2-2.40 crore. In all, the students of the institute received 35 international offers, including 2 major offers from two major recruiters with a package of Rs 2 to 2.40 crore. At the same time, IIT Delhi has the highest annual salary package at Rs 1 crore.