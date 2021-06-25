IIT Hyderabad announces online mtech and mdes program for working professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has announced seven courses for working professionals. Youngsters having B.Tech and two years experience will be considered as eligible applicants for these courses.

New Delhi. There is a big news for working professionals. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has announced to start seven online MTech programs and one online MDS program for working professionals from August 2021 from the current academic session. In the year 2020, the institute started 06 industry-oriented MTech programs. This time seven online MTech programs and one online MDS program have been started. Let us tell you that IIT Hyderabad is one of the top 10 technical institute in the country.

These are the seven courses announced by IIT Hyderabad for Working Professionals.

1. Industrial Metallurgy 2. EV Technology 3. Computational Mechanics 4. Integrated Computational Material Engineering 5. Communication and Signal Processing 6. Power Electronics and Power Systems (PEPS) 7. Micro Electronics and VLSI.

Last date of application is 07 July 2021

Online Mtech/MDS courses in various disciplines and streams are offered by various departments of the institute. Each course consists of core and elective courses and project work. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for admission is July 07, 2021.

B.Tech and 2 years experience required for admission

For admission to Mtech course, first class BE/BTech/equivalent degree in relevant degree with 2 years industrial experience after qualification is essential. For MD course, 2 years industrial experience is required with the qualification. The details for admission to these courses can be obtained by the candidates from the official website of IIT Hyderabad at iith.ac.in.

