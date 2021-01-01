IIT Indore students get Rs 40 lakh package: Annual package job of Rs 40 lakh Job: 26 IIT Indore students get jobs with annual package of Rs 40 lakh: IIT Indore students get silver, 26 get annual package job of Rs 40-40 lakh

Highlights Silver of IIT Indore students during this period of Corona

The company employs 26 students in the Japanese company Rakuten

The Rakuten company had given an annual package of Rs 40 lakh to these students

These students will join the company after completing their studies

Indore

People’s jobs are gone in Corona’s time. Unemployment is on the rise in the country. In the midst of this news, there is good news from IIT Indore. Even in this time of Corona, the students there have silver. The Japanese company Rakuten has given an annual package of Rs 40-40 to 26 students there. All these students will join their jobs next year. Among the students who got placement are 24 BTech and two MTech.

All the students of Indore IIT have been selected for placement in Rakuten, a Japanese e-commerce company. In addition, the company also works in the field of mobile networks and communications. Indore IIT is believed to have the largest campus selection after Corona. The list of students selected by Rakuten Company has been handed over to IIT Indore. The company will issue offer letters to all students in three to four days.

Once again, only IIT Patna topped the NIRF rankings

Placement in Online Campus Drive

In fact, every year big companies from the country and the world come to IIT Indore for campus selection. Due to Corona, the online campus drive happened this time. Students from all branches were allowed by the Rakuten Company to participate in this campus campaign. According to media reports, 48 ​​students of IIT Indore were shortlisted for interviews after the first phase. The company has selected 26 students from the final list.

Blast of IIM Indore, 100% students got placement during Corona period

Among the students selected in Rakuten Company are students of Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and CS branches. There is only one year left for these students. These students will join the company after completing their studies. Rakuten Company of India is headquartered in Bangalore. This company works in many fields.

Passengers please pay attention! Like Rajdhani-Shatabdi Express, these nine trains will run at a speed of 130 km per hour.

This company is Alibaba of Japan

Rakuten started in 1997 as a small online marketplace with about half a dozen employees. It currently employs more than 12,000 people and has sales of over 5 5 billion. It accounts for a quarter of Japan’s e-commerce business. It is next to the Amazon in Japan. The company entered India in 2014.