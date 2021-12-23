IIT Kanpur Placement 2021-22: IIT Kanpur: 49 students of IIT Kanpur received more than 1 crore offers, this year tremendous placement – IIT Kanpur Placement 2021 22 49 students received 1 crore offers
Many reputed companies participated in Kanpur IIT Placement Drive. The top recruiters in IIT Kanpur Placement 2021 include Xtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubric, Samsung, Quaday, Uber, Tiger Analytics.
More than 80 per cent students of IIT Kanpur have got placements, out of which about 69 per cent are undergraduate courses and the remaining 31 per cent are postgraduate students. The second phase of IIT Kanpur placement season will start in January.
Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “IIT Kanpur has been consistently and vigorously contributing to the overall research and innovation of the country. The resources and skills at IIT Kanpur are evident from the fact that recruiters give us opportunities. All fields. To offer such a large number of offers. “
WBJEE 2022 Exam Date: West Bengal JEE Exam Date Announced, Registration will start from tomorrow
#IIT #Kanpur #Placement #IIT #Kanpur #students #IIT #Kanpur #received #crore #offers #year #tremendous #placement #IIT #Kanpur #Placement #students #received #crore #offers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.