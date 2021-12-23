IIT Kanpur Placement 2021-22: IIT Kanpur: 49 students of IIT Kanpur received more than 1 crore offers, this year tremendous placement – IIT Kanpur Placement 2021 22 49 students received 1 crore offers

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has completed the first phase of 2021-22 placement. In the first phase, students received a total of 1,300 offers and 1,100 were accepted. The organization said that in addition to the 156 pre-placement offers they have accepted. IIT Kanpur has recorded a 150 per cent increase in placements as compared to last year. The students of IIT Kanpur were also given 207 pre-placement offers (PPOs) out of which 156 were accepted.

IIT Kanpur has received the highest ever package of US $ 2,87,550 (over Rs 20 crore), which was received by an IIT Kanpur student as an international offer. The highest package of domestic offers is Rs 1.2 crore. IIT Kanpur has received 49 offers worth over Rs 1 crore. This is the highest ever, the organization said in a statement.



Many reputed companies participated in Kanpur IIT Placement Drive. The top recruiters in IIT Kanpur Placement 2021 include Xtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubric, Samsung, Quaday, Uber, Tiger Analytics.

More than 80 per cent students of IIT Kanpur have got placements, out of which about 69 per cent are undergraduate courses and the remaining 31 per cent are postgraduate students. The second phase of IIT Kanpur placement season will start in January.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “IIT Kanpur has been consistently and vigorously contributing to the overall research and innovation of the country. The resources and skills at IIT Kanpur are evident from the fact that recruiters give us opportunities. All fields. To offer such a large number of offers. “

WBJEE 2022 Exam Date: West Bengal JEE Exam Date Announced, Registration will start from tomorrow

