IIT Kanpur professor Laxmidhar Behera in video clip said driven away by evil spirits by chanting

A video of Laxmidhar Behera, Professor of IIT Kanpur and just lately appointed Director of IIT Mandi, has surfaced in which he’s seen saying that we’ve performed evil to our pal’s condo and oldsters by way of chanting of holy mantras. The souls had been driven away.

In line with the web site of IIT Kanpur, Laxmidhar Behera is a professor in the Division of Electrical Engineering. He holds a PhD from IIT Delhi and a post-doc diploma from the German Nationwide Heart for Data Expertise. He’s thought-about an professional in robotics and synthetic intelligence.

In the course of the Corona lockdown in the yr 2020, he ran a group kitchen in his premises, by way of which he fed greater than 800 road youngsters day by day. Union Schooling Minister Dharmendra Pradhan additionally made a tweet praising his work.

Within the five-minute video clip, Laxmidhar Behera is seen recalling how he traveled to Chennai in 1993 to assist a distressed pal whose “household was haunted by ghosts”. He may also be heard saying that he had began “practising the ideas and data depicted in the Bhagavad Gita” together with chanting the mantra ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ and instructing his pal in regards to the holy energy. I made a decision to inform.

Additional Behera says in the video that I reached with two of my associates at 7 pm. He lived in a analysis scholar condo. After 10-Quarter-hour of loud chanting we all of a sudden noticed his father, who was very younger, very previous and barely capable of stroll however all of a sudden his legs and arms… and he began dancing in a terrifying approach and his head shook the roof. Began touching Additionally you may really feel that they’re being utterly swallowed by the evil spirit. Behera additional says that his pal’s mom and spouse had been additionally possessed by the evil spirit. However after 45 minutes to an hour of chanting, the evil spirit ran away from there.

When requested in regards to the video, Laxmidhar Behera instructed The Indian Specific on Friday that I narrated what I did. Sure there are ghosts. He additionally said that trendy science can not clarify many phenomena. This video was uploaded on YouTube’s Study Geeta Reside Geeta web page seven months in the past. Nevertheless, the setting of the video was modified from public to personal after The Indian Specific requested in regards to the video.

An IIT school said that everybody is aware of that Behera is a really non secular individual. Lakshmidhar Behera has been chosen because the Director of IIT Mandi, IIT Hyderabad President BVR Mohan Reddy, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Authorities of India, Ok Vijay Raghavan, IIT Mandi President Prem Vrat, IIT Council President Ok Radhakrishnan, the then Greater Schooling Secretary Amit Khare and Schooling was performed by a panel consisting of a committee of ministers. A member of the committee that appointed Behera said he was the primary contender however added that he was not conscious of the video in the course of the interview.