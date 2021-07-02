IIT madras assistant professor alleges caste discrimination resignation letter goes viral

IIT Madras: IIT Madras Assistant Professor Vipin P Veetil has alleged caste discrimination in the institute. The IIT management has said that vetil’s complaints will be looked into as per rules.

IIT Madras: Caste discrimination is a huge social problem, but one of the top technical institutes of the country, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is not beyond it. Vipin P Veetil, Assistant Professor, IIT Madras, has accused some people of the institute of caste discrimination. Disturbed by this, Vitil has resigned from his post. Now his resignation is in discussion on social media. According to the viral resignation letter, the Faculty of Economics Department has claimed that people with their access to power are involved in this. At the same time, the institute has said in this matter that as per the procedure, all cases of student and employee complaints will be given immediate attention.

Professor told himself a victim of discrimination for 2 years

Indian Institute of Technology Madras ( IIT Madras In his letter, Assistant Professor Veitil said that he faced discrimination since he joined the institute in March 2019. They have been discriminated against on many levels. He has warned of legal action against those who do so. He has suggested that the institute constitute a committee to study the experience of the faculty members belonging to Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes. The committee should also have SC/ST commission, OBC commission and psychologists.1

Periyar Study Circle re-tweeted

On the other hand, the institute has said that all cases of student and employee complaints will be attended to immediately as per the procedure. The viral e-mail on social media was re-tweeted by Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle. The mail said that the institute should constitute a panel to study the experiences of SC and OBC faculty members.

