IIT Madras developed AI based mathematical model to detect cancer causative mutations

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have developed an artificial intelligence-based mathematical model to identify cancer-causing changes in cells. This will help in the detection of cancer causative mutations.

Professor B Raveendran, Head of IIT Madras’s Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI), has said that one of the major challenges experienced by cancer researchers is driver mutations, which have relatively small numbers and a large number of such passenger mutations. difference between . However, this has no effect on the progression of cancer. The researchers decided to look for patterns in the DNA sequences by looking at this problem from a different perspective. Using AI techniques for this, the researchers developed a new prediction algorithm, the NB Driver. tested its performance on several open-source cancer mutation datasets.

According to Professor B Ravindran, our model can differentiate between well-studied drivers and passenger mutations from cancer genes with an accuracy of 89 per cent. Combining predictions from the NB driver and three other commonly used driver prediction algorithms yielded an accuracy of 95 percent, which is significantly better than existing models.

Karthik Raman, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, said that NB driver glioblastoma multiforme can accurately identify rare driver mutations in 85 percent of patients diagnosed with a particularly aggressive type of cancer affecting the brain or spine. is.

