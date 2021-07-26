IIT Madras name will not be changed, 3 institutions merged in Higher Education Commission

The Union Education Minister has put an end to the ongoing discussion regarding renaming of IIT Madras. There was speculation for several days that the Indian Institute of Technology Madras was being renamed as IIT Chennai.

New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made it clear in reply to a question asked in Lok Sabha that there is no plan to change the name of IIT Madras. Nor is any such proposal under consideration. There was speculation for several days that the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is being renamed as IIT Chennai. Let us tell you that the name of Madras city has been changed to Chennai by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 1996.

Three institutions will be merged in the commission

Apart from this, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the process of drafting a bill for setting up the Higher Education Commission of India is underway. According to the proposed bill, the Higher Education Commission of India will replace three autonomous bodies namely University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The National Education Policy 2020 has recommended setting up of the Higher Education Commission as an umbrella body for higher education, except medical and legal education.

The commission will work as an umbrella body

He said in a written reply to a question that the Ministry of Education had announced the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) on July 29, 2020, after getting the approval of the cabinet. The Ministry is endeavoring to establish the Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body with four independent verticals of regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting, to carry out the separate functions of the National Education Policy.