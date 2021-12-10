IIT Placement 2021: IIT Placement 2021: IIT Kanpur received 49 offers over Rs 1 crore

Till the 8th day of the ongoing campus placement at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), a total of 49 offers of over 1 crore have been received from students. The organization finally received a total of 1062 offers. 885 offers were accepted on the 8th day. “As of the end of the 8th day, the organization has received 47 international proposals,” the organization said in a statement. This is a huge jump of 150% over the previous year, when a total of 19 international proposals were received. Rs. 2,74,250 and Rs. The largest international offer of 1. 1.2 million is US $ 2,74,250.



A total of 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) out of 207 were accepted. Top recruiters include Xtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubric, Samsung, Quaday, Uber, Tiger Analytics and others. IIT Kanpur saw the best recruitment trend in all sectors this time.

It said a total of 1,041 students have secured jobs through 156 PPOs and 885 placement phase-1 offers and 287 companies have completed their recruitment process.

We tell you that placement phase is underway in various IITs. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras received the highest number of offers with 176 placements, 13 students of IIT Roorkee received international offers, and IIT Mandi received 137 placements and increased average salary.

1,201 students of IIT Bombay got huge placements, the biggest offer of over 2 crores



IIT Kharagpur tops the list of IIT placements with an annual package of Rs 2-2.40 crore. In all, the students of the institute received 35 international offers, including 2 major offers from two major recruiters with a package of Rs 2 to 2.40 crore. At the same time, IIT Delhi has the highest annual salary package at Rs 1 crore.