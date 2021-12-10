IIT Placement 2021: IIT Placement 2021: IIT Kanpur received 49 offers over Rs 1 crore
Highlights
- Students received 885 offers on the 8th day at IIT Kanpur.
- A total of 49 offers above Rs 1 crore have been received.
- A total of 156 pre-placement offers out of 207 were accepted.
A total of 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) out of 207 were accepted. Top recruiters include Xtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubric, Samsung, Quaday, Uber, Tiger Analytics and others. IIT Kanpur saw the best recruitment trend in all sectors this time.
It said a total of 1,041 students have secured jobs through 156 PPOs and 885 placement phase-1 offers and 287 companies have completed their recruitment process.
We tell you that placement phase is underway in various IITs. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras received the highest number of offers with 176 placements, 13 students of IIT Roorkee received international offers, and IIT Mandi received 137 placements and increased average salary.
1,201 students of IIT Bombay got huge placements, the biggest offer of over 2 crores
IIT Kharagpur tops the list of IIT placements with an annual package of Rs 2-2.40 crore. In all, the students of the institute received 35 international offers, including 2 major offers from two major recruiters with a package of Rs 2 to 2.40 crore. At the same time, IIT Delhi has the highest annual salary package at Rs 1 crore.
