iIT Placement 2021: IIT Placement 2021: IIT Kharagpur breaks record with Rs 2.40 crore package, see IITs package

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Placement 2021 season has seen record-breaking job offers for the past several years. IIT Kharagpur has received more than 1100 placement offers on the third day. On December 1, the first day of the placement season, Delhi students received over 400 placement offers, including pre-placement offers, the highest in the last five years. Not only that, this year the companies have given open pay packages to the students. So far, IIT Kharagpur has topped the IIT placement with an annual package of Rs 2-2.40 crore.In fact, due to the corona virus epidemic (COVID-19), IITs are conducting placements online for the second year in a row. According to the IIT Placement 2021 report, the pre-placement offer will expire in December 2021 and the final placement for the remaining students will expire by February 2022.

IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and IIT Bombay are also not far behind in terms of high package placement. According to the IIT Placement 2021 report, the number of recruits in IIT Delhi, Bombay, Roorkee, Madras and other places has increased this year and the pay-package has multiplied.

IIT Delhi Placement 2021 This year, the number of offers in IIT Delhi Placement Drive has increased by more than 45% and the indicative compensation offered by the companies has increased by more than 35%. IIT Delhi students get over 400 jobs with pre-placement offer The highest annual salary package here is Rs 1 crore. Also read: Excellent placement in IIT Delhi, 60 students got packages of over Rs 1-1 crore

IIT Roorkee Placement 2021 IIT Roorkee received 13 international placements and the highest international salary on the first day of the placement session 2021-22 was Rs 2.15 crore.