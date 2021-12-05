iIT Placement 2021: IIT Placement 2021: IIT Kharagpur breaks record with Rs 2.40 crore package, see IITs package
In fact, due to the corona virus epidemic (COVID-19), IITs are conducting placements online for the second year in a row. According to the IIT Placement 2021 report, the pre-placement offer will expire in December 2021 and the final placement for the remaining students will expire by February 2022.
IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and IIT Bombay are also not far behind in terms of high package placement. According to the IIT Placement 2021 report, the number of recruits in IIT Delhi, Bombay, Roorkee, Madras and other places has increased this year and the pay-package has multiplied.
IIT Kharagpur Placement 2021
IIT-Kharagpur has set a new record by becoming the fastest by receiving more than 1100 placement offers for students on the third day of 2021-22 placement. This is the highest placement record ever in the history of IITs, the institute said in a statement issued on Friday. In all, the students of the institute received 35 international offers, including 2 major offers from two major recruiters with a package of Rs 2 to 2.40 crore.
IIT Delhi Placement 2021
This year, the number of offers in IIT Delhi Placement Drive has increased by more than 45% and the indicative compensation offered by the companies has increased by more than 35%. IIT Delhi students get over 400 jobs with pre-placement offer The highest annual salary package here is Rs 1 crore.
IIT Roorkee Placement 2021
IIT Roorkee received 13 international placements and the highest international salary on the first day of the placement session 2021-22 was Rs 2.15 crore.
IIT Guwahati Placement 2021
At IIT Guwahati, 38 companies had made a total of 200 offers. So, placement in IIT Madras has increased by 43%. It has an annual salary package of Rs 2.05 crore.
