IIT without JIT: IIT without JEE: IIT without JEE, apply for 12th pass, no age requirement

Highlights Get admission in IIT without taking JEE exam

IIT Madras has invited applications for three courses

Candidates who have passed 12th can apply

The new batch is starting in September 2021

How to get admission in IIT without JEE exam: IIT Direct Admission 2021: Do you want to study in IIT too? Then this dream of yours can come true easily. You do not have to attend JEE Main or JEE Advanced. If you have passed 12th, IIT Madras is giving you the opportunity to get direct admission. Applications for the new batch have also been released. Read more about course and admission details …



IIT Madras has published admission forms for three types of courses. These courses are-

Foundation + Diploma in Programming

Foundation + Diploma in Data Science

BSc in Programming and Data Science

All three courses will be taken online. The new batch is starting in September 2021. The application process has started. The link for online application is given below. You can apply by clicking on it. Also, you can get complete information of all the three courses.

Also read: Interesting facts: A doctor stole Einstein’s brain and kept it with him for 20 years

What is Eligibility (IIT Madras Online Course Eligibility)

The most important thing about these IIT courses is that there is no age limit for them. Candidates of any age can take admission in these courses. Only you have passed the matriculation examination from a recognized board and have got admission in any college. Students who have passed Class XII this year have been given time till January 2022 to get admission in any college.

Also read: Interesting fact: Ever wondered why there are colorful stages on the road? Learn what color is

For the Data Science course, you must have studied Mathematics and English in 10th.

Click here to know about IIT Madras online degree courses.

Click here to apply online.

