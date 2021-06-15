Ikea and Sonos announce picture frame speaker, coming July 15th for $199



Ikea and Sonos have in the present day formally launched the newest product of their Symfonisk line. It’s the $199 picture frame / wall artwork speaker that GadgetClock solely reported on earlier this yr and Ikea later prematurely posted on its web site. The “picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker” might be obtainable for buy beginning on July 15th. Although it’s very confusingly known as a picture frame, you possibly can’t customise it with your personal pictures. It’s actually only a piece of paintings.

The entrance artwork could be eliminated, revealing the speaker drivers beneath, and swapped out for different colours and designs. A number of kinds from artist Jennifer Idrizi might be obtainable, however choices will differ by market.



Picture: Ikea

The facility cable could be routed out in a number of instructions relying on the place your nearest outlet is, and Ikea has additionally included an space for wire administration on the again of the frame. The artwork speaker may also be positioned on the ground with included ft; there’s a spot to tuck these away when not in use, as nicely.

Sonos mentioned the problem in designing this newest collaboration was to create room-filling sound in a product that might be positioned in another way than lots of its extra conventional audio system. Two picture frame audio system could be stereo paired, and they may also be daisy chained for a cleaner look in order that just one energy wire must run to an outlet.

Controls are situated on the again of the frame’s left aspect, with the Ikea and Sonos icons used as a visible indicator of the place to really feel for them. You’ll be capable of management the speaker with the Sonos app like every other gadget within the firm’s multi-room audio ecosystem, and AirPlay 2 assist can be included.

Just one new Symfonisk product was introduced by the businesses in the present day, however GadgetClock has reported {that a} redesigned desk lamp speaker can be on the roadmap. An Ikea spokesperson confirmed that “a brand new lamp is a part of our plans, and we are going to share extra when the time is correct.” All of those joint efforts are supposed to extra naturally slot in with a house’s inside.