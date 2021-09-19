Ikea’s $40 Sjömärke Pad Keeps a Wireless Charger Under Your Desk

Ikea was relatively quick to sell embedded furniture with wireless charging coils, but what if you don’t have one of its powered-up desks or shelving units? If you want uninterrupted wireless Qi charging without any rescheduling, next month, there will be a solution. Meet the Sjömärke, a $39.99 wireless charging pad made to work with the furniture you already own.

This device isn’t like most Qi charging pads, where you’ll place your phone or earbuds directly on the mat. Instead, the seven-by-three-inch aluminum and plastic charger works through plastic or wood, so you can use its double-sided tape (or screws, not included) to hold it under a table or shelf. .

Image: Ikea

As long as you’re mounting the device on something wood or plastic, it should safely send an electric charge through your gadgets to the other side. It requires a minimum distance from the phone of about 8mm, and Ikea recommends using it with a surface between three-eighths and seven-eighths of an inch thick.

According to Ikea’s manual (PDF), it’s “perfect to mount on a desk, side table or bedside table when you want the charger and cable to blend into the decor to keep the room tidy and tidy.” In addition to sticky tape, it comes with a six-foot power cable and stickers to mark the location of your new charging spot.

Image: Ikea

The LED indicates the charging status, and it has temperature and power monitoring for safety. It’s compatible with the latest Qi 1.2.4 baseline power profile, so you can expect it to perform within the range of standard 5W charging – no Samsung, Google, or Apple-specific improvements here. Still, it’s impressive enough if you just want to charge a phone by placing it on the desk it already sits on and not having to move anything else around. Ikea spokesperson confirmed this ledge That Sjömärke will be available in-stores and online in the US and other countries in October.