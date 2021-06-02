Ikea’s Sonos-powered picture frame speaker is on its website right now



Confirming what GadgetClock reported again in April, Ikea tonight listed a brand new Symonisk “picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker” product on its website. The system, which is listed for $199, has not but been introduced — but it surely’s certainly one of two new collaborations between Ikea and Sonos set for launch within the close to future.

Based on the likely-to-be-removed website, the Symfonisk picture frame measures 22 inches excessive, 16 inches large, and a couple of inches deep. Ikea says clients will be capable to select between “varied interchangeable fronts,” and the frame can be supplied in both black or white finishes. Just like the earlier two Symfonisk merchandise, the picture frame is designed to mix into your own home decor and never stick out as an apparent tech gadget.

Picture: Ikea

“You possibly can select to hold it on its personal on the wall as an eye-catcher, match it along with your different footage on a wall, place it on the ground, or lean it in opposition to a wall,” Ikea’s website says of the picture frame. Regardless of the title “picture frame,” evidently you received’t be capable to put your personal pictures into this frame; it’s extra of an artwork piece. The entrance materials is doubtless specifically designed to assist sound move by.

Ikea’s website confirms the Symfonisk picture frame will assist Apple’s AirPlay 2, permit for stereo pairing — together with as rear surrounds for a Sonos Arc or Beam soundbar — and might be managed by the Sonos app identical to earlier Symfonisk merchandise. It additionally has this quote from Sonos product supervisor Sara Morris: “By working along with the designers we have been in a position to hold the skinny fringe of the picture frame whereas hiding a deeper acoustic quantity behind it. Along with a waveguide, this allow us to make large room filling sound from what seems like a skinny speaker.”

The opposite 2021 Symfonisk joint effort between Ikea and Sonos can be a redesigned desk lamp speaker. June 14th is the newest rumored date for when the 2 firms will formally announce each merchandise — even when Ikea acquired a bit of forward of itself this night.