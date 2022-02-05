Ileana D Cruz Writes In Post On Body Positivity with her sensual photos

Ileana D Cruz Body Positivity: Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz always dominates with her bold and daring style. This actress, who is very active on social media, has recently shared a special post regarding body positivity. In this post on body positivity, Ileana has spoken about accepting herself.

The actress shared a picture of herself wearing red swimwear on her Instagram profile. She later shared the same picture on her Instagram story and added a note. This style of Ileana is becoming very viral on social media.

This picture of Ileana is without any filter. She has not used any app to make herself look slim or toned. He has shared such a photo for the first time and has spoken on it for the first time. He told that he has deleted all the editing apps and he is very happy to accept this shape.

Ileana D’Cruz revealed in 2017 that she has been battling body dysmorphic disorder for a long time, often sharing posts on body image issues. The actress often shares pictures without filters on her timeline as well. Fans love this style and body positivity look of Ilya.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in ‘The Big Bull’ opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood films released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actress has also signed Unfair and Lovely with Randeep Hooda. He has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Prati Gandhi and Senthil Ramamurthy.

Ileana D’Cruz is best known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending. He also starred in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.