Ileana D’Cruz shared a photo in a bikini, telling fans – set fire

In addition to movies, the actress (Ileana D’Cruz) is known for her glamorous style. Ileana often shares her glamorous photos on social media. Now Ileana has once again created a stir by sharing photos on Instagram. This picture of Ileana is loved by fans as well as Bollywood celebrities. In this killer picture of Ileana, she is seen sunbathing in a colorful bikini. Ileana is also wearing a short neckpiece with this bikini. Sharing this picture, Ileana has once again expressed her desire to go on a beach vacation. Look at this picture of Ileana: This picture of Ileana is being liked not only by the fans but also by the celebs. Nargis Fakhri and Arshad Warsi’s wife Maria have also commented on Ileana’s picture. Ileana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film ‘Barfi’. Ileana was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’. Ileana will soon be seen with Randeep Hooda in ‘Unfair and Lovely’.