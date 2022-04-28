Ilhan Omar claims DeSantis election police force will ‘intimidate, harass, and punish poor and Black voters’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Fame. Ilhan Omar D-Minn., Claims that Florida’s new police force, dedicated to voter fraud and other election-related crimes, will be used to “intimidate, harass and punish poor and black voters.”

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis signed a bill Monday establishing an “election crime and security office” dedicated to investigating allegations of voter fraud.

Omar said in a tweet on Wednesday that the new police force would be used to target black voters, adding that “voter fraud is as common as lightning.”

Florida Govt. Ron Desantis has signed a bill creating new electoral police

Ilhan OmarD-Min., Demands Florida’s New Police Force Dedicated to Voter Fraud and Other Election-Related Crimes "Intimidate, harass and punish poor and black voters."”/>

“To remind that voter fraud is as common as lightning. As a force to investigate, this police unit will be useless. As a force to intimidate, harass and punish poor and black voters, I am sure they will be very helpful,” Omar said. Said.

The law increases the SB 524 ballot-collecting fine to a third-degree offense, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The bill does not allow election supervisors to receive money from the Zuckerberg-Chan Initiative, or so-called “Zuckerbox,” which allegedly gave COVID more than $ 350 million in local state jurisdiction to help counties conduct their elections safely. 19 epidemics.

Brian Griffin, deputy secretary of the Florida governor’s office, told Gadget Clock Digital that Omar was making a “dishonest straw man argument.”

“Republican Omar is arguing here for a dishonest Strawman, which must be consistent with the Left’s point of view on electoral integrity, “Griffin said. Process and jeopardize the basic American assurance that everyone will get an equal vote. “

He described Omar’s argument about electoral fraud as “as light as lightning”.

“They base their claim on the lack of justice, but it is unreasonable. There are very few experts (and fraud schemes often quite sophisticated) to detect and prosecute electoral fraud. Not a shortage, “Griffin said. “In Florida, Governor Desantis is leading the way in making voting easier and harder to cheat, and the integrity of the election protects the rights of every legal voter.”

‘The View’ rails Ron Desantis’ action against Disney: ‘Hate message’

Desantis said Monday that the bill would “help Florida continue to be a leader in electoral integrity.”

“The law I signed today will make Florida a leader in electoral integrity by increasing fines for ballot collection, extending our ban on Zuckerberg, and establishing an electoral integrity unit in the state government to enforce our law,” Desantis wrote.

Lorraine Taylor of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.