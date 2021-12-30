Ilion man arrested for alleged criminal sex act





QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people from Hudson Falls were arrested after they allegedly used counterfeit money to buy televisions. The New York State Police said Desirea LaRock, 21, and Carl E. LaRock, 20, were arrested after two investigations involving counterfeit currency.

On December 27, police responded to the Walmart on Quaker Ridge Road in Queensbury to a report of two people who had used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a set of televisions. The pair left the scene before police arrived.