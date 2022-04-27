Illegal immigrant population increased by 1 million in Biden’s first year: analysis



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in FoxIn the first year of the Biden administration, the number of illegal immigrants living in the United States increased by nearly one million and cost American taxpayers an additional $ 9.4 billion, according to a new analysis by a conservative group.

The study, an initial copy of which was obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, was written by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which supports overall low-level immigration.

Top House Republicans question Mayer’s suitability for office in Border Crisis

The study estimates that about 15.5 million immigrants are living illegally in the United States, up from 14.5 million in 2020. Other estimates put the number at around 11 million over the years, but migratory falcons suspect the number has remained flat and increased activity at the border.

The FAIR’s analysis also includes a revenue expenditure survey, which found that illegal immigrants were imposing a net financial burden of at least $ 143.1 billion – an increase of $ 9.4 billion over 2020.

The group attributes population growth to two factors – the first being the recovery of the U.S. economy as it relaunched after COVID-19.

“Businesses are hiring again, and many unscrupulous employers are using this as an opportunity to reliably turn cheap labor into a market downturn and to make a profit out of the economic downturn caused by the epidemic,” the report said. “These unethical recruitment practices happen even though millions of Americans are unemployed.”

The second factor is the administration’s policy, which has reversed a number of Trump-era border policies and narrowed the scope for internal application. The FAIR claims that Biden “effectively rescinded the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) mission, prevented US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from securing our southern border, and implemented measures to encourage widespread illegal immigration.”

Ice prepares for ‘historic border wave’, says migrant arrivals could triple

The report promises narrow internal enforcement, completion of the Immigrant Protection Protocol (MPP), completion of the border wall, continued designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and general amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the country as part of immigration. Reform proposal.

“President Biden and those in key positions in his administration have followed the most open-frontier policy in the history of any sovereign state and these new numbers carry it,” FAIR President Dan Stein said in a statement accompanying him. The report goes on to say, “If it weren’t for the Covid epidemic, which forced the administration to keep headline 42 last year, the additional flow and costs to American taxpayers would be much higher.”

The states with the highest number of illegal immigrants are California (3.3 million), Texas (2.2 million), Florida (1.2 million) and New York (1.1 million), with North Dakota and West Virginia each having the lowest number of illegal immigrants, the report said. 6,000.

Missouri AG Smith says the removal of Title 42 will unleash a ‘tsunami’ of illegal immigration as states push back.

However, it warns that estimating the number of illegal immigrants in the country is always a difficult task.

“[DHS] Only (loosely) counts foreign nationals who enter the United States and leave legally. In fact, we don’t know exactly how many people cross the border illegally and evade immigration authorities. We can only estimate these figures based on changes in the annual census data, including how many individuals CBP and ICE believe are slipping through their identification, “it says.

The analysis comes at a time when the number is again rising to an unprecedented level at the border, facing more than 221,000 migrants in March, and that number is expected to rise in the coming months – both the summer months and the planned completion of 42 public health orders.

The order, which both Biden and the Trump administration used to remove most of the migrants at the border due to the COVID-19 epidemic, will expire on May 23. The administration says it plans to have up to 18,000 potential immigrants. Encounter one day.