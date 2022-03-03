Illinois Democrat Michael Madigan indicted on federal racketeering, bribery charges



Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of harassment and bribery.

Madigan, 79, a Democrat who served as speaker for nearly 40 years until he resigned last year in the investigation, is accused of using his position for personal financial gain, according to Fox32, Chicago.

The 22-count alleges that Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain ran a criminal organization between 2011 and 2019, soliciting bribes and financial rewards for her, her associates, and her law enforcement.

“Madigan and McClean have complained that utility companies have paid Madigan associates financially as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan in various businesses, including Commonwealth Edison, sometimes in exchange for doing little or no legitimate work for the business,” the U.S. Department of Justice said.

He is accused of illegally conducting private legal business in the state and his law firm, including business people before Chicago.

According to the DOJ, he has been charged with bribery, wire fraud and extortion, conspiracy to use interstate facilities, conspiracy and separate counts.

“I have been saying for years that we must eradicate corruption wherever it exists, and that is why we have passed and I have signed a moral reform in the state of Illinois,” Governor JB Pritzker said on Wednesday.

Republicans have seized Madigan’s relationship with Pritzker, who is set to run for re-election this year. According to Fox32, Madigan helped Pritzker make important laws in his first year in office.

House Republican leader Jim Darkin called it “probably the darkest day in Illinois history.”

“These 22-count federal charges against former Democrat Speaker Michael Madigan are the beginning of a much-needed power cleanup for the Illinois government,” he said. “But it’s not just a complaint against Michael Madigan. It’s a complaint against the Illinois Democrat Party that he has been pursuing for decades.”

Republican Gov. candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irwin said Madigan had a “destructive 40-year reign” and accused Pritzker of being “side by side, enabling Madigan with millions in campaign contributions.”

State Sen. Darren Bailey claims Madigan “handpicked” Pritzker as governor candidate, Fox 32 reported.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Madigan denied the allegations against him.