World

Illinois high school students segregated for going maskless, bullied by their peers

26 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Illinois high school students segregated for going maskless, bullied by their peers
Written by admin
Illinois high school students segregated for going maskless, bullied by their peers

Illinois high school students segregated for going maskless, bullied by their peers

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several high school students in Collinsville, Illinois have been waiting in classrooms for the first time in months without a face mask, after an Illinois judge imposed a temporary ban in early February to prevent school districts from making masks compulsory.

But when they arrived at Collinsville High School on Feb. 7, the masked students were told they would not be allowed to learn in private and would have to set themselves apart from other students.

A spokesman for Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 said, “Students who come to school and refuse to wear masks may choose to go home (policy for dress code violations) or stay in school in an alternative environment for their school work.” Gadget Clock Digital.

Masked students lined up outside the entrance to Prescott Elementary School when they were led by school staff in Chicago, Illinois, USA on January 12, 2022.

Masked students lined up outside the entrance to Prescott Elementary School when they were led by school staff in Chicago, Illinois, USA on January 12, 2022.
(Reuters / Eric Cox)

On the first day, only two students were separated from everyone else in the school library, but there were 14 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, 49 on Thursday and 51 on Friday. The school chose to move the masked students to an auditorium so that they could be comfortable.

“I don’t want to fight anyone on the school board. I just want the opportunity to choose the best thing for myself and the other that agrees with me,” Hannah Jones, a sophomore, told KMOV.

READ Also  The ruler of Dubai hacked the phones of his ex-wife and their lawyers, UK court said

The state has lifted masks for adults in bars and restaurants but still needs children in schools to wear masks.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would appeal the judge’s ruling last week, but the Collinsville School Board decided Monday evening to move their mask guidelines to “strongly recommended,” giving students the option of wearing or not wearing a mask from Tuesday.

Students board a school bus outside a high school in January.

Students board a school bus outside a high school in January.
(REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

Although masked students no longer need to be separated from their peers, they say they have been bullied by other students.

“You think everyone would be polite enough to respect each other’s opinions, but there are some people who would go out of their way to call you stupid,” Sophomore Quinn Casley told KMOV when students showed some messages that said “kill yourself.” “And” Hopefully you’ll find Kovid and die. ”

Children may not recognize masked faces as adults, the study found

A spokesman for Collinsville High School said two students were chained as a result of the rape and one parent was even involved.

“CHS administrators were made aware of the comments posted on social media by a student’s parents which made the student’s family uncomfortable,” the spokesman said. “The principal and other staff worked with students and parents to deal with the situation.”

A student wears a mask and a face shield in the 4th grade in the Covid-19 epidemic.

A student wears a mask and a face shield in the 4th grade in the Covid-19 epidemic.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

Several states, including Democratic leaders, including New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon, have announced plans in recent weeks to return masks to school children.

READ Also  Why the studies surrounding police restrictions are now on trial

Nonetheless, states such as California and New York have announced plans to lift the indoor mask mandate for most people, but they are reserved for school children.

#Illinois #high #school #students #segregated #maskless #bullied #peers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Baby and 3 Others Survive After Medical Helicopter Crashes Outside Delaware County Church – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment