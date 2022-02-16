Illinois high school students segregated for going maskless, bullied by their peers



Several high school students in Collinsville, Illinois have been waiting in classrooms for the first time in months without a face mask, after an Illinois judge imposed a temporary ban in early February to prevent school districts from making masks compulsory.

But when they arrived at Collinsville High School on Feb. 7, the masked students were told they would not be allowed to learn in private and would have to set themselves apart from other students.

A spokesman for Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 said, “Students who come to school and refuse to wear masks may choose to go home (policy for dress code violations) or stay in school in an alternative environment for their school work.” Gadget Clock Digital.

On the first day, only two students were separated from everyone else in the school library, but there were 14 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, 49 on Thursday and 51 on Friday. The school chose to move the masked students to an auditorium so that they could be comfortable.

“I don’t want to fight anyone on the school board. I just want the opportunity to choose the best thing for myself and the other that agrees with me,” Hannah Jones, a sophomore, told KMOV.

The state has lifted masks for adults in bars and restaurants but still needs children in schools to wear masks.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would appeal the judge’s ruling last week, but the Collinsville School Board decided Monday evening to move their mask guidelines to “strongly recommended,” giving students the option of wearing or not wearing a mask from Tuesday.

Although masked students no longer need to be separated from their peers, they say they have been bullied by other students.

“You think everyone would be polite enough to respect each other’s opinions, but there are some people who would go out of their way to call you stupid,” Sophomore Quinn Casley told KMOV when students showed some messages that said “kill yourself.” “And” Hopefully you’ll find Kovid and die. ”

A spokesman for Collinsville High School said two students were chained as a result of the rape and one parent was even involved.

“CHS administrators were made aware of the comments posted on social media by a student’s parents which made the student’s family uncomfortable,” the spokesman said. “The principal and other staff worked with students and parents to deal with the situation.”

Several states, including Democratic leaders, including New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon, have announced plans in recent weeks to return masks to school children.

Nonetheless, states such as California and New York have announced plans to lift the indoor mask mandate for most people, but they are reserved for school children.