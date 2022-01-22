Illinois murder defendant convicted after judge initially reads wrong verdict because of paperwork mix-up



A jury’s paperwork mix-up resulted in a central Illinois judge asserting a not responsible verdict in a murder trial, solely to tell the defendant minutes later that he had in truth been convicted.

Micha Gordon and his lawyer hugged Thursday after Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa spoke the phrases “not responsible” in asserting the jury’s obvious verdict on a first-degree murder cost.

However the jurors instantly appeared puzzled on the verdict the judge had learn. It turned out the panel of 12 jurors had crammed out the wrong type, and after about 5 minutes, Vespa learn a brand new verdict: responsible, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

Gordon, 55, now faces at the least 20 and presumably as much as 60 years in jail when he’s sentenced March 24 within the August 2021, stabbing dying of Rolando Westbrook, 37.

Gordon mentioned he was jumped by Westbrook and used his knife to attempt to fend off the youthful however bigger man, whose physique was discovered with a number of stab wounds.

Gordon testified that the stabbing occurred after he and Westbrook had argued about alcohol after they’d been individually consuming and partying with associates at a public housing complicated in Peoria.