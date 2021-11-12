Illinois Republican Lawmakers at Odds on Infrastructure Bill



Mr Lahud is not alone in his support. This week, as Republican leader Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky campaigned for his vote on the infrastructure bill, he spoke of hope for the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects his state to Ohio, which is likely to be replaced by funding provided by the measure. But Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, who represents the Ohio end of the bridge, voted against the bill.

The New Harmony Toll Bridge, which connects Illinois and Indiana on the Wabash River, has become a poster child for rural infrastructure since its closure in 2012 due to structural reasons. Representative Larry Bookson, an Indiana Republican who represents New Harmony, voted no.

Michigan Republican Rep. John Mullenar, whose district includes the Edenville and Sanford dams, collapsed last year, forcing thousands to evacuate and sinking hundreds of homes and businesses.

Representative Joe Negus, a Democrat who represents the eastern third of Colorado’s Eagle County, announced this week’s infrastructure bill, as a lifeline for commuters on Well Pass, the 10,666-foot crest on Interstate 70 with the worst crash rates in the rock. . Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents two-thirds of the county’s west, voted no, and echoed Mr. Trump. 13 “RINOs” blast – Republicans in name only – who voted yes.

For Mr. Kingsinger, the issue of such insults was on the sidelines. An already outspoken critic of Mr. Trump and House Republican leaders, he announced his retirement just days before the vote and is considering running for governor in his democratically inclined state.

“This bilateral package includes significant investments for roads, bridges, railways, ports, airports and inland waterways – the basic infrastructure that most Americans agree needs to be improved,” he said in a statement. He could not be reached for comment as he was on a military assignment for the Air National Guard.