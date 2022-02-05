Illinois school bus driver hailed as hero for getting kids off stalled bus before train struck



A bus driver is being credited with rescuing five children aboard a school bus that stopped at a train track in Orlando Park, Illinois on Friday afternoon.

The front of the bus collided with a Metra train, but not before the driver removed the children. No injuries were reported due to the driver’s quick action, according to Fire Chief Michael Schofield.

Chicago police have smashed and nabbed a man suspected of stealing at least $ 2 million worth of luxury watches: officials

Scofield told Fox32 Chicago, “Our investigation shows that the driver stops near the track as needed to do this, but when he starts to cross the bus, the bus stops at the front end of the bus over the track.”

“The gate came down on top of the bus and just minutes before the Metra train hit the front of the bus, the driver quickly removed the five children safely from the bus,” he said.

Ava Gentil, 12, and her two brothers were among the students on board.

Ava Fox 32 told Chicago, “We all got off the bus. I found Jeremy and Joshua, the neighbors, and I told them to get off the bus and go a long way.”

Avar’s father Mark thanked Miss Suu Kyi for her heroism and said she was “relieved” to see her three children after the incident. The children also hugged and praised the bus driver.

Gadget Clock Digital contacted Metra Train for more information on the incident.