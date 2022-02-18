Illinois winter weather causes a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles, police say



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Illinois State Police said more than 100 vehicles were stranded Thursday due to the winter weather.

Illinois State Police said on Twitter that more than 100 vehicles were involved in Interstate 39 near El Paso on Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 39 will be closed for 12-hours from General to Minock, police said. Drivers are also being taken to the warming center.

Winter storms slam south-south, causing dozens of accidents

The video, obtained by Gadget Clock Digital in Kappa, Illinois, shows a mix of trucks and cars involved in the pile-up. The video shows the interstate 39 covered in ice.

In total, about 25 miles of Interstate 39 are closed due to pile-ups.

The east coast is prepared for potential bomb cyclones that could make travel treacherous

Illinois State Police in a Twitter video told drivers to avoid the road unless it is urgent.

Earlier in the day, state police said snowfall and “snowstorm-like conditions” would cause dangerous travel conditions as well as poor visibility.

By 5pm local time, the area where the pile had occurred was expected Acceptance About 6 inches of snow from winter storms, which spread across the Midwest