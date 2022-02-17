Illinois woman accused of fatally stabbing daughter’s father in neck with kitchen knife: cops



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A woman in Illinois has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her daughter’s father to death Sunday, according to authorities.

Dupont County State Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release Wednesday that Diana Cockley, 27, accused Joseph Stroke, 31, of stabbing her in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in Warrenville.

“The stroke was bleeding from the neck and there was a large pool of blood under his body,” the statement added.

A Chicago man has been arrested after snatching a train conductor in broad daylight, authorities say.

Warrenville police responded to a report of a woman’s screams just before 7pm and found Cockley on a stroke near the front of their apartment, authorities said.

Stroke was hit on the right side of his neck and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police investigation has claimed that there was a verbal altercation between Cockley and Stroke, which later turned into a physical one. At the time, Cockley was accused of stabbing Stroke with a knife, the release said. Stroke came out of the apartment and fell to the ground outside the front door, where authorities found him.

Illinois high school students stripped of their masks, beaten by peers

On Wednesday, Dupage County State Attorney Robert B. Berlin wrote about the dangers of domestic violence, calling it “a silent epidemic that unfortunately occurs mainly behind closed doors.”

Berlin added, “Although not checked, the results can be fatal, as has been alleged in this case.” “I urge anyone seeking help from any of the social service programs available across the country to find someone in an abusive relationship who provides support and guidance to people in an abusive relationship. I extend my sincere condolences to family and friends. Joseph Stroke for their loss.”

According to the attorney’s office, Cockley was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

His bond was set at 1 million during a hearing on Wednesday morning. His next court appearance is scheduled for March.

Warrenville is located about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago.