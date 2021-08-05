Ilona Royce Smithkin, a Muse in Fashion and Art, Dies at 101

Ilona Royce Smithkin, who as an orange-haired nonagenarian with matching two-inch lashes caught fire in the fashion world, starring in a documentary film and joining fashion campaigns for brands like Coach, while also throwing embers in many other areas as a muse for photographers, filmmakers and artists, died Aug. 1 at her home in Provincetown, Massachusetts. She was 101 years old.

The death was confirmed by Melinda Levy, a longtime friend and trustee of her estate.

Ms Smithkin’s rise to fame began with a rumor.

In 2010, photographer Ari Seth Cohen, who started Advanced Style – a blog dedicated to the style of women over 60 that later became a book series and film on the same subject – overheard a friend talking about ‘a “magical woman with fiery red”. longest hair and eyelashes we’ve ever seen. He staked out a store she would have visited.

Soon after, he spotted a woman on the street in Manhattan’s West Village who was around 4ft 9in tall and wearing hand-painted sneakers, matching baby blue clothes, and diamond-studded sunglasses, with eyelashes protruding. It was her.