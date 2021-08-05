Ilona Royce Smithkin, Improbable Muse in Fashion and Art, Dies at 101

Ilona Royce Smithkin, who as an orange-haired nonagenarian with matching two-inch lashes caught fire in the fashion world, starring in the documentary “Advanced Style” and joining fashion campaigns for brands like Coach, All throwing embers in many other areas as a muse for photographers, filmmakers and artists – a cheerful personality who took a lifetime to build after a bleak childhood – died August 1 at her Provincetown home , Massachusetts. She was 101 years old.

The death was confirmed by Melinda Levy, a longtime friend and trustee of her estate.

Ms Smithkin’s rise to fame began with a rumor.

In 2010, photographer Ari Seth Cohen, who started Advanced Style – a blog dedicated to the style of women over 60 that later became a book series and film on the same subject – overheard a friend talking about ‘a “magical woman with fiery red”. longest hair and eyelashes we’ve ever seen. He staked out a store she would have visited.

Shortly after, he spotted a woman on the street in the West Village who was around 4ft 9in tall and wearing hand painted sneakers, matching baby blue clothes and diamond studded sunglasses, with eyelashes sticking out . It was her.