"I'm lost without her:" CBS2 hears from husband of Anna Torres, who investigators now believe knew her killer



NEW YORK — We’re learning new details about the Queens woman shot to death in the doorway of her Ozone Park home.

Investigators tell CBS2 51-year-old Anna Torres and her alleged killer were known to each other.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with her grieving husband Thursday.

“She was the sweetest person in the world, man. I’m lost without her,” David Aguilar told Duddridge.

Aguilar is still in shock his wife was shot dead Wednesday in the doorway of their home on 96th Street at 109th Avenue. He said she was looking after her mother, who is bedridden. Her daughter-in-law was also in the house.

“I wasn’t here. They went to the door, and they just opened fire on her,” Aguilar said.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. for reports of multiple shots. They arrived to find Torres with at least two gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male walked up to house, knocked on the door. When the female answered, the male fired multiple rounds,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan.

Video taken around the time of the incident shows a man appearing to hold a gun as he gets into a car. Police believe the video shows the suspect, 41-year-old Giuseppe Canzani, who then drove to the 106th Precinct and turned himself in.

“The male exited the vehicle, pulled out a firearm and placed it on the sidewalk… The officers successfully handcuffed the individual and removed the firearm away from the subject,” O’Sullivan said.

Canzani was questioned and charged with murder. Investigators say he and Torres were known to each other, but still haven’t said how.

Her husband told Duddridge he does not know him.

“Never heard that name before,” said Aguilar.

Police say Torres was the mother of an NYPD officer, but they don’t believe her son’s connection to the department was tied to the shooting.

“That’s what they’re saying, but time will tell,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said his wife was a psychic, and police say she did tarot card readings in her home. They are looking into the possibility that’s how Canzani met her, but are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police say they have ruled out a romantic relationship as a possible motive.

