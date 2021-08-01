I’m Obsessed With ‘Old.’ The Twist: I Won’t See It.

Let me say right off the bat that I don’t expect to see M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, “Old,” which hit theaters last week, for the sole reason that I’m traveling and not. haven’t set foot in a cinema for almost two years. But over the past few weeks, I’ve watched its trailer over and over again, captivated by its combination of existential horror and unintentional humor. The trailer introduces us to people trapped on a secluded beach, where they begin to age at an incredibly accelerated rate. Naturally, they’re trying to figure out what’s going on, floating theories and panicking. Being a Shyamalan movie, the trailer promises they’ll spend a lot of time looking confused and worried – the same facial feat that Mark Wahlberg suffered throughout the duration of “The Happening” – and yelling at each other, demanding an explanation.

It’s a familiar, Manichean, Shyamalan-style universe: a diverse group of disoriented souls, alone in a threatening void, seriously playing out the endgame logic dictated by the storyline. (It’s like the director is forced to continually do big budget versions of “Waiting for Godot” – you think he can’t go on, but he will continue.) So we see a family on vacation, heading out. towards the beach. The casting is soon completed by others: a couple, a 6-year-old girl, a woman in a bikini who makes faces on the phone, two other men. Soon children find things in the sand: rusty objects from their hotel, cracked sunglasses, latest generation iPhones. A young, discolored blond corpse walks towards a boy in the water. (She did not die of old age, but will break down into a hyperlapse.) Then real aging begins. Parents face the sudden adolescence of their children. The 6-year-old girl grows up, gets pregnant and gives birth on the beach. A greater force is brewing, be it fate, God, weather, Facebook or nature. Either way, it doesn’t matter how many memorable travel or family vacation reward points you’ve had in real life.

Near the start of the trailer, Vicky Krieps’ character dreamily says to her impatient children, “Let’s all start slowing down.” Then everything starts to accelerate. At one point, she turns to her husband and exclaims, “You have wrinkles! (Horror!) But of course “Old” won’t be an allegory about the importance of sunscreen. What is shown to us here is much more like a meditation on mortality shrouded in an uplifting narrative of our fast-paced lives – of fear of time passing and children growing up too fast, bodies going to hell and the inevitability. of death, and the havoc we have visited on Earth, which will remain covered in all of our fancy garbage long after it turns us to dust.