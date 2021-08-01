I’m Obsessed With ‘Old.’ The Twist: I Won’t See It.
Let me say right off the bat that I don’t expect to see M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, “Old,” which hit theaters last week, for the sole reason that I’m traveling and not. haven’t set foot in a cinema for almost two years. But over the past few weeks, I’ve watched its trailer over and over again, captivated by its combination of existential horror and unintentional humor. The trailer introduces us to people trapped on a secluded beach, where they begin to age at an incredibly accelerated rate. Naturally, they’re trying to figure out what’s going on, floating theories and panicking. Being a Shyamalan movie, the trailer promises they’ll spend a lot of time looking confused and worried – the same facial feat that Mark Wahlberg suffered throughout the duration of “The Happening” – and yelling at each other, demanding an explanation.
It’s a familiar, Manichean, Shyamalan-style universe: a diverse group of disoriented souls, alone in a threatening void, seriously playing out the endgame logic dictated by the storyline. (It’s like the director is forced to continually do big budget versions of “Waiting for Godot” – you think he can’t go on, but he will continue.) So we see a family on vacation, heading out. towards the beach. The casting is soon completed by others: a couple, a 6-year-old girl, a woman in a bikini who makes faces on the phone, two other men. Soon children find things in the sand: rusty objects from their hotel, cracked sunglasses, latest generation iPhones. A young, discolored blond corpse walks towards a boy in the water. (She did not die of old age, but will break down into a hyperlapse.) Then real aging begins. Parents face the sudden adolescence of their children. The 6-year-old girl grows up, gets pregnant and gives birth on the beach. A greater force is brewing, be it fate, God, weather, Facebook or nature. Either way, it doesn’t matter how many memorable travel or family vacation reward points you’ve had in real life.
Near the start of the trailer, Vicky Krieps’ character dreamily says to her impatient children, “Let’s all start slowing down.” Then everything starts to accelerate. At one point, she turns to her husband and exclaims, “You have wrinkles! (Horror!) But of course “Old” won’t be an allegory about the importance of sunscreen. What is shown to us here is much more like a meditation on mortality shrouded in an uplifting narrative of our fast-paced lives – of fear of time passing and children growing up too fast, bodies going to hell and the inevitability. of death, and the havoc we have visited on Earth, which will remain covered in all of our fancy garbage long after it turns us to dust.
Part of what is The way it takes a movie that compresses life in a few hours, then squeezes it into a two-and-a-half-minute runaway trailer, is so weird and captivating about the trailer. Its frantic and parodic rhythm is reminiscent of Tom Stoppard’s “15-Minute Hamlet”, in which all of Shakespeare’s most famous scenes are crammed (twice!) In a quarter of an hour. (In a movie adaptation I saw once, Ophelia drowned while dipping her head in a bucket.) The title alone reduces the existential horror of the premise to a midlife monster.
The graphic novel from which this film is adapted – “Sand Castle”, written by Pierre Oscar Lévy and illustrated by Frederik Peeters – was inspired by Lévy’s childhood vacation memories. “He traveled a lot on a beach exactly like this in northern Spain,” Peeters told comic book site CBR. “Later he returned with his own children, and one day he had this idea.” The beach could serve as a microcosm of Western society, “with some of its strong grassroots figures.” It wasn’t a thriller, said Peeters – “it’s a fable.”
It takes a film that compresses life in a few hours, then compresses it in two and a half minutes.
Shyamalan is perhaps best known for his last-minute twists, but it was an option the “Sandcastle” writers ultimately rejected. According to Peeters, Levy had written a resolution to the story, a final twist – “but we ultimately decided it was unnecessary, and would have destroyed the spooky dimension of the book.” The frightening dimension, of course, is that there is no escape from time, nor from death – and neither is there a single telltale twist in life that will explain what you’re meant to be. make your time here.
Anyone who converts this source material into a movie has a choice: either you accept the terrifying insignificance of our short lives, or you try to offer consolation with a resolution of the story. The trailer states that Shyamalan chose the latter: the last words we hear are Gabriel Garcia Bernal’s character saying, “We’re here for a reason!” Maybe we are and maybe we aren’t, but my time on Earth is limited, and any story that attempts to solve the problem of life will be seen as a waste.
As i watched this trailer over and over again, I was also, coincidentally, in Spain, where I lived for many years while growing up. I am writing to you from my brother’s new apartment in Madrid, which is next to the childhood home of a childhood friend. As I walk my dog past his apartment building, then meet her later, I find myself dwelling on the trailer, on the nature of the passing time, on how he can feel compressed and sped up. It’s weird to sit across from people you met in elementary school but haven’t seen in years. It makes you feel like the couples in the trailer, watching their spouses transform into themselves. Time seems to go by at an accelerated rate as you return to a place periodically, over a long period, with large gaps in between.
In the past year and a half of paralysis – that remote, isolated, slowed down period in which some of the most privileged of us were able to isolate themselves in safety and comfort – it might seem like the future was hanging in the air. . (It wasn’t.) Time seemed endless and slow until, to me, it speeded up dramatically. I lost my mother suddenly. After 18 months without traveling anywhere, I returned to the city where I lost my father, where my nephews were born, where my parents’ still living friends grew old. It’s fun to see how much has changed, and what things never change. I met a friend at a gallery opening and mentioned when I arrived that I forgot to iron my dress. He seemed happy to hear this: “You are still you! he said.
Maybe for some of us the last year has been a hiatus. But there was no pause. There never is. You look away for a moment and your child is grown. Your dog is old. The friends move away. You start to wonder where this is all going. What’s the twist? When is this going to happen? And then maybe you realize where you are, which can be a very old town – old to you and old in history, but not as old as some – and here you are, repeatedly watching a tape. -advertising for a movie, feeling a strange feeling.
Carina Chocano is the author of the essay collection “You Play the Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks and Other Mixed Messages” and a contributor to the magazine.
#Obsessed #Twist #Wont
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.