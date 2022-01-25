‘I’m Very Cautious:’ Harlem Community Responds To Adams’ Plan To Restore Anti-Crime Unit – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a new plan Monday to stem gun violence in New York City, and it includes bringing back a revamped version of the controversial Anti-Crime Unit.

But not everyone is on board. Some longtime New Yorkers fear the new plan will unfairly profile certain people in the city.

The mayor is standing firm on his approach, which focuses on more cops and appointing judges who will keep criminals off the streets.

“We will not surrender our city to the violent few,” Adams said Monday. “We won’t go back to the bad old days.”

The mayor’s plan is expected to put plainclothes neighborhood safety units on the streets in the 30 precincts where 80% of gun violence occurs. They will be up and going in three weeks, and they will be outfitted with body cameras to deter abuses.

The plan also includes:

Increase patrol strength by taking officers off desk duty

Attempt to stop guns coming into New York City by bus or train with stop checks at entry points, including train and bus stations in New York and New Jersey

Increase the size of the gun suppression unit

Use new technology to identify suspects carrying weapons

Expand the partnership between the NYPD and State Police

“I’m very cautious about the Anti-Crime Unit being deployed again. That’s where the Mayor Giuliani and I departed company,” Rev. Calvin Butts, of Abyssinian Baptist Church, told CBS2.

The pastor has concerns about how the previous version of this plan operated under former administrations.

“It was very aggressive. It did target young Black men, unfairly I think,” Butts said. “So I’m asking that the mayor to take very, very seriously the need for community input from people who have been involved with the policing of our communities and safety even longer than he has.”

Adams said he wants to go to Albany to reform bail laws, but some, including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, believes it’s not time to reverse some recent reforms.

“There is no data right now that shows that those reforms are what’s leading to the increase in violence,” Williams said. “I want to spend our focus, spend our resources, spend our time in what we know actually works.”

The mayor said he will consider a proposal made by Williams to require officers to live in New York City.

Adams says he will require enhanced safety training for these officers and additional oversight.

