‘I’m Your Man’ review: Living doll
“Your eyes are like two mountain lakes I can drown in” is a compliment most women would not be prepared to take the sigh. But Alma (Maren Eggert) is mostly not a woman: a prickly scientist and cuneiform expert, she is neither interested in flattery nor in the man who gives it. His name is Tom (Dan Stevens), he’s gorgeous, and he’s available. He is also a robot.
Inspired by a short story by Emma Braslavsky, “I’m Your Man” is a cool and clever science-fiction love story. Taking on weighty questions with unarmed playfulness, the script (by directors, Maria Schrader, and Jan Schomberg) never progresses. Alma is alone, but not desperate; Fast, but not casual. (She sees poetry in the ancient texts she is reading). So when she is asked to test a synthetic soul mate in exchange for a donation to the Berlin museum where she works, she reluctantly agrees.
More gentle and quirky than a one-minute joke, “I’m Your Man”—like the classic TV series “Humans”—contemplates the barriers to the human-Android partnership. Tom, like most of the Internet, is algorithmically designed to increase the amount of alma he likes; Yet his anger at these meditations is as confusing to him as it is to him. Flirting, we learn, is the hardest skill to program, but adjustment to the human curse must follow very closely.
Edging into the real now and then, this unusual and tender little film gingerly interrogates the gulf between the digital and organic wires. Stevens, speaking fluent German, is brilliant, giving the character unexpected depth and fragility. Tom can quote Rilke and dance the rumba, whip up brunch and take a rose-petal bath, but so what? He raised me on those mountain lakes.
I’m your man
Rated R for cross-life-form canoodling. Walking Time: 1 hour 45 minutes. in Theaters.
