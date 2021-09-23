‘I’m Your Man’ review: Living doll

“Your eyes are like two mountain lakes I can drown in” is a compliment most women would not be prepared to take the sigh. But Alma (Maren Eggert) is mostly not a woman: a prickly scientist and cuneiform expert, she is neither interested in flattery nor in the man who gives it. His name is Tom (Dan Stevens), he’s gorgeous, and he’s available. He is also a robot.

Inspired by a short story by Emma Braslavsky, “I’m Your Man” is a cool and clever science-fiction love story. Taking on weighty questions with unarmed playfulness, the script (by directors, Maria Schrader, and Jan Schomberg) never progresses. Alma is alone, but not desperate; Fast, but not casual. (She sees poetry in the ancient texts she is reading). So when she is asked to test a synthetic soul mate in exchange for a donation to the Berlin museum where she works, she reluctantly agrees.