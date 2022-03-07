Images allegedly show construction at North Korea nuclear facility thought to be destroyed



Satellite image out North Korea According to analysts, the construction of a nuclear test facility showed the country had previously claimed it had been destroyed.

Jeffrey Lewis of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told NBC News: “We are closely monitoring the Pungi-ri nuclear test site for signs that North Korea has begun repairing the site.

“In the picture, we see very early signs of activity on the new site, including the construction of a new building, the repair of another building and possibly some wood and sawdust,” he said. “North Korea uses substantial amounts of wood, both in buildings and on the banks of tunnels. These changes have only occurred in the last few days.”

The image was taken Friday by US-based commercial satellite firm Maxer and analyzed by Lewis and other analysts at the Martin Center.

Lewis said the images could indicate North Korea plans to resume nuclear explosives tests at the site, although it would be months or years down the road. Nuclear tests elsewhere, or not at all, are possible, NBC said.

The images show the first changes to the nuclear test facility that North Korea claimed to have destroyed in 2018.

The monastic state invited several journalists to the country in May of that year to ensure that the explosions apparently destroyed the test site, although the extent of the destruction was unclear to experts. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un announced the cessation of nuclear and missile tests that year during diplomatic talks with the Trump administration.

NBC News reports that North Korea has tested a short-range missile over the past year, which was photographed on Friday.

“One aspect of having so many commercial satellites in orbit is that we often hold construction activities in their very early stages, when it is difficult to decide exactly what is being built or why,” Lewis said.

“However, we saw the first activity on this site after North Korea dismantled it in May 2018.”

A Defense Department spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday that it was not commenting on “intelligence or commercial image analysis” but was aware of the threat posed by North Korea.

“We are very clear about the threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) missile program, and our commitment to ROK, Japan and the United States’ defense of our homeland and our commitment to regional peace and stability,” DoD said.

North Korea was among five countries that voted against a UN condemnation motion last week Russian aggression in Ukraine .

Japanese officials Russia condemns North Korean missile test over weekend Ukraine as “unacceptable.”

“The launch comes at a time when the international community is dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as when the Beijing Paralympics are being held. It is unacceptable,” Kishi told the Japan Times.

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Saturday that “the significant pace at which North Korea is developing its missile technology cannot be ignored by our country and the surrounding region.”