Images of Border Patrol’s treatment of Haitian migrants prompt outrage
WASHINGTON — Images of Border Patrol agents on horses, pushing back Haitian immigrants crossing the Rio Grande to try to reach American soil, have sparked outrage among Democrats and thousands of people increasingly following President Biden. Were arriving at a small location, who have questioned the decision to deport. Texas border town.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday called the treatment “horrible” and said she had asked Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Plans to discuss the issue with Meyerkas, who has launched an investigation.
“Humans should never be treated like this,” said Ms. Harris. “And I’m very upset about it.”
Asked whether Mr. Biden had seen the images, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said: “She believes the footage and the photos are terrible. They don’t represent what we do as a country.” Who am I? And he was pleased to see the announcement of the investigation.”
photos and video footage Agents’ conversations with migrants, which were widely circulated online, offered a glimpse into the chaos that had unfolded since last week, when large groups of Haitians began crossing the Rio Grande and illegally Formally entered the United States in Del Rio, Texas. . It is the latest example of the Biden administration, in its efforts to control a growing number of cross-border numbers, thwarting the president’s pledge to restore an asylum program for vulnerable families fleeing persecution and poverty.
Videos show Mounted Border Patrol agents crushing migrants and forcing them to return to Mexico. Some agents were on hold and were waving reins, alleging that they were using whips against them. In a video, an agent was caught abusing a migrant.
The Biden administration has flown more than 1,000 people into Haiti since Sunday and plans to operate seven flights a day starting Wednesday, with room for 135 migrants on each plane, according to an official familiar with the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss. internal strategies. But some top Democrats said the strategy was wrong.
“I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put an end to these evictions,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said on Tuesday. “We cannot continue with these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws.”
Public health rules that the Trump administration put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been used more than 700,000 times under the Biden administration to quickly evacuate migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress was closely monitoring what she called a “heartbreaking” situation.
“All migrants seeking asylum must be treated in accordance with the law and with basic decency,” he said in a statement. “Any act of aggression or violence cannot be tolerated and must be investigated.”
Leaders of civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, sent a letter to Biden on Tuesday condemning the treatment of Haitians.
“White (and white-presented) men are seen chasing, shouting and cursing with lariat on horseback, chasing down vulnerable black asylum seekers who have been fleeing for weeks and months. are what they thought was security,” he wrote. “The actions of these Border Patrol officers are shameful and show the indifference of black migrants to humanity.”
The Border Patrol, established in 1924 when agents were recruited from Texas Rangers and local sheriff’s offices, is a massive branch of Customs and Border Protection. The agency found itself in the limelight when President Donald J. Trump used drastic measures to restrict the number of immigrants entering the United States.
It was also at the center of some of Mr Trump’s more restrictive immigration policies, including a “zero-tolerance” policy that separated thousands of children from their parents, and swift evacuation of migrants across the border during the pandemic. The custom, which Mr. said. Biden has taken the place.
To deliver on his campaign promise to improve agency accountability, Mr Biden named Chris Magnus, the Tucson police chief who is known to be a reformist, as his Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.
But, he The Democratic-controlled Senate has yet to set a date for his confirmation hearing, nine months into Mr Biden’s term.
During a news conference in Del Rio on Monday, Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz said the cavalry unit was deployed to assist with security and to see if any migrants were in distress, as well as to gather intelligence about smuggling organizations.
“In a river environment, working on horseback is a difficult situation,” he said, adding that agents used bridles to try to control the horses so that they would not inadvertently injure migrants. He said that the action of an agent on horseback, who appears to be Hovering over a group in the water, swinging its reins like a lasso, was most likely to relate to that challenge.
“But we will certainly look into this matter,” Chief Ortiz said, “to make sure we don’t have any activity that could be construed as a response to a law enforcement effort that is unacceptable.”
Mounted units of the Border Patrol have previously been deployed in areas where it may be difficult for agents to try to avoid migrants, such as the vast brush of Carrizo Cane along the Rio Grande, former Commissioner of Customs and Borders Gil Kerlikowski said. Protection. Agents have said that the migrants can use the wooded areas to easily slip behind them.
But on Monday, agents on horseback appeared along an open part of the Rio Grande, where families with children had also gathered.
“They are really nice to see in the brush,” said Mr. Kerlikowski, referring to the horses, “but out in the open, especially with a lot of people, is probably not the best place for them.”
At the Border Patrol, he said, “I think they’re trying to send a really strong deterrent message.”
Despite initially suggesting that his administration would scrap the public health rule and allow migrants to go through the normal asylum process, Mr Biden has turned to preventive measures, insisting the border is not open and Using repatriation flights to illustrate this. This is not the time for immigrants to attempt to come to the United States. Border crossings have reached their highest level in decades in recent months.
Still, at various points along the border there has been inconsistency about who would be barred from entering the United States under a public health rule. Robin Barnard, senior advocate for refugee protection at Human Rights First, said: “Some say this has led to confusion among migrants about “what is the situation at the border and how they can best get protection. “
Immigration advocates have also suggested that the administration is ignoring its own assessment of living conditions in Haiti, which it deemed so extreme that it extended the authorization in late July to any Haitians who live in the United States. Was in the country to live temporarily.
Katharina Obser, director of the Women’s Refugee Commission, said: “It is reprehensible that amidst political violence and a devastating earthquake at home, Haitian families seeking protection face anti-black violence and have no real opportunity to seek protection. “
Many expatriates who recently arrived in Del Rio have not lived in Haiti for years; Instead they are living in South America, fleeing the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake. This has made rapid deportation even more difficult for those who have been deported back to a country they know little about.
In fact, not all migrants arriving at the border in Del Rio are being deported. Hundreds of Haitian families have said they fear returning home, and have been allowed into the United States to seek refuge.
During a Senate hearing on Monday, Republicans pressured Meyerkass about the latest border crisis.
“This is a humanitarian crisis in Del Rio – you can turn it any way you want. But you are absolutely right, we should not underestimate the humanitarian conditions for which, clearly, you are responsible,” Missouri U.S. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said after Mr. Meyerkas described the conditions he had seen the day before in Del Rio as a “human tragedy.”
“You and your administration are responsible,” said Mr. Hawley. “Thousands are living in conditions that are shocking, shocking, have been brought here because of your policies.”
His remarks came as he told Mr Meyerkass about the Biden administration’s plan to address the rise in illegal immigration.
In Del Rio on Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also blamed the administration for the crisis.
“What the world is seeing now are the open border policies that are being used by the Biden administration. It attracts people from all over the world,” Mr. Abbott said. “It’s total chaos, and the Biden administration, they need to up their game big time.”
J David Goodman contributed reporting from Austin, Texas, and Annie Karnik from Washington.
