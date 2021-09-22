Images of Border Patrol’s treatment of Haitian migrants prompt outrage

“They are really nice to see in the brush,” said Mr. Kerlikowski, referring to the horses, “but out in the open, especially with a lot of people, is probably not the best place for them.”

At the Border Patrol, he said, “I think they’re trying to send a really strong deterrent message.”

Despite initially suggesting that his administration would scrap the public health rule and allow migrants to go through the normal asylum process, Mr Biden has turned to preventive measures, insisting the border is not open and Using repatriation flights to illustrate this. This is not the time for immigrants to attempt to come to the United States. Border crossings have reached their highest level in decades in recent months.

Still, at various points along the border there has been inconsistency about who would be barred from entering the United States under a public health rule. Robin Barnard, senior advocate for refugee protection at Human Rights First, said: “Some say this has led to confusion among migrants about “what is the situation at the border and how they can best get protection. “

Immigration advocates have also suggested that the administration is ignoring its own assessment of living conditions in Haiti, which it deemed so extreme that it extended the authorization in late July to any Haitians who live in the United States. Was in the country to live temporarily.

Katharina Obser, director of the Women’s Refugee Commission, said: “It is reprehensible that amidst political violence and a devastating earthquake at home, Haitian families seeking protection face anti-black violence and have no real opportunity to seek protection. “

Many expatriates who recently arrived in Del Rio have not lived in Haiti for years; Instead they are living in South America, fleeing the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake. This has made rapid deportation even more difficult for those who have been deported back to a country they know little about.