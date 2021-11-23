Imagine Not Living in Big Tech’s World

This article is part of the On Tech Newsletter. Here is a collection Rear column.

I want to go back to the rise and fall of a once popular storytelling website called Apavarthi. This is one of the millions of examples of the power of Facebook and other technology superstars to make or break the dreams of other companies.

I recently spoke with Upworthy co-founder Eli Pariser about the company’s history. This is pertinent because almost a decade after its inception, we are still facing the risks and rewards of a handful of technology companies that serve as gateways to online success.

Pariser is now part of a project that is attractive but hard to imagine getting out of this trap.

Upworthy’s story is not new or particularly unusual, and that is the point. Everyone who tries to survive on the Internet or in the real world knows the potential dangers of relying on Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple. But there is almost no way around these giants.