Imagine Not Living in Big Tech’s World
This article is part of the On Tech Newsletter. Here is a collection Rear column.
I want to go back to the rise and fall of a once popular storytelling website called Apavarthi. This is one of the millions of examples of the power of Facebook and other technology superstars to make or break the dreams of other companies.
I recently spoke with Upworthy co-founder Eli Pariser about the company’s history. This is pertinent because almost a decade after its inception, we are still facing the risks and rewards of a handful of technology companies that serve as gateways to online success.
Pariser is now part of a project that is attractive but hard to imagine getting out of this trap.
Upworthy’s story is not new or particularly unusual, and that is the point. Everyone who tries to survive on the Internet or in the real world knows the potential dangers of relying on Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple. But there is almost no way around these giants.
When Upworthy was launched in 2012, its goal was to draw attention to what people find socially beneficial and to draw attention to advanced topics, including headlines written to attract us to Facebook – “Move over, Barbie – you’re obsessed” and “this amazing kid. Enjoy 19 wonderful years on the planet. What he left behind is amazing. ”
At its peak of popularity in late 2013, nearly 90 million people visited Upworthy’s website each month. According to ComScore, about as many Americans visit Yelp at least once a month.
Others relentlessly copied Upworthy’s maneuvers and the result was a stir on Facebook. “You will never believe what happened next!” Has become a humorous description of Facebook posts that promised an amazing reward and got you clicked, but not delivered often.
Facebook has made a number of changes since 2014 to reduce the number of posts the company considers “click lure”. The upworthy click was far from the worst pusher of lure, but he was stuck in the urge to seal. The company still exists, but it is a shadow of its former.
Pariser admits that Facebook alone is not responsible for Upworthy’s troubles. Online news publishers often shine in the pan. But Pariser said Upworthy’s goal was to see what was important to Facebook – and then to accomplish what Facebook wanted to change.
There may be good motivation behind the changes of tech giants that sometimes hurt small businesses, just as removing the misleading click lure on Facebook was a worthwhile goal. (Although click bait on Facebook is one thing. It’s different.)
Upworthy’s wild rise and fall has made it one of the many companies that have benefited and been hurt by the influence of America’s technology superpower. Technology giants like to brag about the ways they help small businesses – and they certainly do. But when small companies suffer, he says, it’s a perversion. It’s not. This is the other side of their influence and reach.
It’s part of the legacy of our digital life in which some of the technology superpowers have a huge influence on what we read, what we buy and how we provide information and entertainment.
Pariser is now co-director with Talia Stroud of a group called New Public, which seeks to create a healthier online life by giving tech giants more interesting options.
They and others, including researchers from the Aspen Institute, imagine smaller websites and apps managed for non-profit purposes, much like public parks, schools and libraries. Pariser cited the example of an independent local message board, the Front Porch Forum in Vermont. (You can read a new public presentation about his research and ideas here.)
We’re used to the internet now, and I know it’s hard to imagine what a different path might look like or how it might happen. The front porch forum is partly significant because it is so rare.
But it is worth considering ways to change the existing structure of the Internet. The point is that there are more options so that your neighbors who want to create an online group have options other than Facebook or Nextdoor, companies like Upworthy will not have to rely on Facebook and Textbook sellers have opportunities beyond Amazon.
“We live in a world where everyone eats from some fast food store,” said Pariser. “I think the view of the restaurant will be more enjoyable in addition to being more useful and nutritious.”
