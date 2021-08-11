Imani Bell’s Coaches Charged With Murder

Two high school basketball coaches in Georgia have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a teenager who collapsed after exercising in a workout held in the near 100-degree heat and is later died.

On Wednesday morning, days before the second anniversary of the death of teenage Imani Bell, 16, lawyers for the Bell family announced the charges at a press conference in Atlanta.

“It’s very big,” said Justin Miller, an attorney representing the family in a related lawsuit. According to Miller, who is also Imani’s cousin, the murder charges are the first ever against trainers accused of negligence.

Eric Bell, Imani’s father, called the accusations of development “bittersweet”. “It doesn’t get any easier,” he said of his daughter’s death.